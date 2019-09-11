Barcelona Transfer News: Negotiations between the Blaugrana and PSG 'are not over', claims Neymar's father and agent

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Neymar Jr's father and agent has claimed that transfer negotiations between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are far from over, even as the forward's hopes of a return to the Camp Nou appeared to have finished after the summer transfer window shut down.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar was strongly tipped for a return to Barcelona over the summer in what became arguably the window's longest-running transfer saga.

The Brazil international was believed to be keen on moving back to the Catalan club two years after he made a shock move to PSG for a world-record fee of €222 million.

However, Barcelona and PSG failed to reach an agreement before the end of the European transfer window, forcing Neymar to remain with the Ligue 1 giants for another term.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently confirmed that the Spanish champions would not be making a renewed bid for the 27-year-old forward in the January transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Despite Bartomeu suggesting that Barcelona would not be bidding for the PSG superstar in January, Neymar Sr has claimed that the negotiations for his son's transfer are not over.

He said, "The negotiations between clubs are not over. A Brazilian just wants to be where he is happy and he was very happy at Barcelona."

"As an agent, you feel weak when there is no structure that allows you to come and go."

"There was no release clause in his contract and this makes things very difficult. We fought to find an agreement. We gave the best of ourselves for him."

What's next?

Neymar, who is yet to publicly speak about his future, has not featured for PSG so far this season and it remains to be seen if he will return when the Ligue 1 champions face Strasbourg on Saturday.