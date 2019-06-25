Barcelona transfer news: Neymar accepts personal terms including lower wages, to earn around €24m at Camp Nou

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Barcelona as he is looking to make a sensational return to his former club this summer.

Neymar, who appears to have become wary of his position at the Parc des Princes, has long been associated with a return to Camp Nou. Following recent warnings meted out to him by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, reports of a possible exit have been further refuelled.

A number of publications had recently claimed that the Brazil international was willing to publicly declare his move to PSG a mistake in a bid to force a move out of the Ligue 1 outfit.

Barcelona, whose players have vocalised their excitement to see the forward back in Spain, were reportedly not ready to make the return easy. Among other demands, the club asked the PSG star for a wage cut and to drop a legal case against them regarding bonuses involved in his transfer to the French giants.

According to Sport English, Neymar has a verbal agreement with Barcelona, which requires him to take an almost 50 per cent pay cut from what he earns at PSG.

The Brazilian's contract with the Ligue 1 champions is a staggering €3,069,520 per month, which makes him the second-highest paid footballer in the world, second to former teammate Lionel Messi.

If he returns to Camp Nou, Neymar will reportedly earn a comparatively meagre €24 million per season, similar to his previous contract with the Catalan giants.

The report further claims that the PSG superstar accepted the terms because he is more concerned with rebuilding his name among the best in football rather than his earnings.

If reports are to be believed, Neymar is doing everything right in order to land a return back to Catalonia. It remains to be seen how much it will take for Barcelona to take him back and whether PSG would be ready to sell him at a considerably lower price.