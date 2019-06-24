Barcelona transfer news: Neymar reportedly ready to publicly admit he was wrong to leave Camp Nou

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr is reportedly so keen on a return to Camp Nou that he is willing to publicly admit that leaving Barcelona was a mistake.

In case you didn't know

Neymar ended his four-year spell with the Catalan giants and made a switch to Paris Saint-Germain in a hefty €222 million transfer during the summer of 2017.

His stint at the Parc des Princes was, however, marred by injury which resulted in his absences from crucial games in the last two seasons of the Champions League. Despite having won the Ligue 1, the club's season could be considered a massive disappointment considering their failure to achieve European glory yet again.

Since his move to France, the Brazil international has regularly been linked with a return to La Liga, with giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested in securing his signature.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also appears to be frustrated with the attacker's attitude on and off the pitch, having warned his players of any 'celebrity' behavior in the seasons to come.

As the Blaugrana links continue to heat up, the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Arthur Melo have also expressed their excitement at the Brazilian's possible return.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport English, Neymar is so desperate to reunite with his former teammates that he is willing to make a public declaration of his 'mistake'.

The 27-year-old has reportedly told his close friends in the Blaugrana dressing room about his decision to declare his PSG move a mistake. The forward also believes a reunion with Lionel Messi will help him maintain his place as one of the best players in the world.

Recent reports claimed that Barcelona had asked Neymar to publicly declare his desire to return to the club as one of the three terms he will have to fulfill for a move to take place. It appears the PSG superstar is now ready to make it happen.

What's next?

Barcelona are reportedly not ready to let Neymar return that easy and have asked the forward for a pay cut if he wishes to make his way back to the club.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will pan out in the weeks to come.