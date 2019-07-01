Barcelona transfer news: Neymar reportedly won't attend PSG's pre-season training as he pushes for Barca move

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr has reportedly informed the club that he would not be attending the squad's pre-season training in a bid to push through his move to former club, Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been long associated with a sensational return to the Nou Camp, but rumours were reignited this summer when it was reported that he was unhappy with his stint at PSG.

The Brazil international left the Catalan giants after forcing an exit in the summer of 2017, leaving behind a strained relationship with the club.

The 27-year-old is now reported to be keen on reuniting with former teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, even agreeing to take a pay cut and declare his departure a mistake.

Despite initially wishing to keep the forward, PSG are reported to be warming up to the idea of an exit, and will only ask him to stay if he produces greater effort for the team. The Ligue 1 champions have also reduced their asking price from €300 million to under €200 million.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Neymar is set to go on strike in another effort to push through the move to his former club. The Brazilian will reportedly not attend any of the team's pre-season training and will also snub their tour of China.

The PSG squad is scheduled to return to training on July 8 before travelling to China as part of their pre-season tour on July 24. The French giants will play the opening game of the Asia Summer Tour at the Macao Olympic Sports Center against Italian giants Inter Milan

PSG are reportedly not surprised by Neymar's decision to push a move and are hoping to minimise any damage as they continue to hold talks with Barcelona.

What's next?

Neymar is sitting out the Copa America despite being in Brazil owing to his ankle injury. He is expected to be at Belo Horizonte to watch his home country face Argentina in the semi-finals of the tournament.