×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar reportedly won't attend PSG's pre-season training as he pushes for Barca move

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
354   //    01 Jul 2019, 17:46 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr has reportedly informed the club that he would not be attending the squad's pre-season training in a bid to push through his move to former club, Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been long associated with a sensational return to the Nou Camp, but rumours were reignited this summer when it was reported that he was unhappy with his stint at PSG.

The Brazil international left the Catalan giants after forcing an exit in the summer of 2017, leaving behind a strained relationship with the club.

The 27-year-old is now reported to be keen on reuniting with former teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, even agreeing to take a pay cut and declare his departure a mistake. 

Despite initially wishing to keep the forward, PSG are reported to be warming up to the idea of an exit, and will only ask him to stay if he produces greater effort for the team. The Ligue 1 champions have also reduced their asking price from €300 million to under €200 million.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Neymar is set to go on strike in another effort to push through the move to his former club. The Brazilian will reportedly not attend any of the team's pre-season training and will also snub their tour of China.

The PSG squad is scheduled to return to training on July 8 before travelling to China as part of their pre-season tour on July 24. The French giants will play the opening game of the Asia Summer Tour at the Macao Olympic Sports Center against Italian giants Inter Milan

PSG are reportedly not surprised by Neymar's decision to push a move and are hoping to minimise any damage as they continue to hold talks with Barcelona.

What's next?

Neymar is sitting out the Copa America despite being in Brazil owing to his ankle injury. He is expected to be at Belo Horizonte to watch his home country face Argentina in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar
Advertisement
Barcelona transfer news: Neymar reportedly ready to publicly admit he was wrong to leave Camp Nou
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Rivaldo urges Neymar to say sorry to Barca fans  
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar tells Messi he wants to return to Barca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG demand €130m plus two Blaugrana players for Neymar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG want Neymar to stay at the club amidst interest from Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Neymar accepts personal terms including lower wages, to earn around €24m at Camp Nou
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to include €105 million-rated star in a swap deal to re-sign Neymar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Marquinhos admits Neymar could leave PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Neymar Jr: Brazil legend Rivaldo says star winger "made a mistake" by joining PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MAD NIG
2 - 0
 Madagascar vs Nigeria
FT ZIM CON
0 - 4
 Zimbabwe vs Congo DR
FT UGA EGY
0 - 2
 Uganda vs Egypt
Today NAM COT 09:30 PM Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Today SOU MOR 09:30 PM South Africa vs Morocco
Tomorrow TAN ALG 12:30 AM Tanzania vs Algeria
Tomorrow KEN SEN 12:30 AM Kenya vs Senegal
Tomorrow GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
Tomorrow BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us