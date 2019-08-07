Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho close to joining Spurs on loan

What's the story

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is close to securing a season-long loan deal to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

In case you didn't know

Philippe Coutinho has been one of the favourites to move out of Camp Nou during this transfer window after being deemed surplus to the Catalan giants requirement.

The Brazilian came through the youth academy of Vasco da Gama before making his move to Inter Milan in 2008. Coutinho was loaned to the Brazilian side for two seasons after the completion of the transfer and subsequently made his professional debut at the club.

In 2010, the Brazilian officially moved to Inter Milan but failed to secure a first-team spot, before eventually moving to Liverpool in 2013. At Liverpool, Coutinho became one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier League before securing a dream move to Barcelona in 2018.

The move quickly turned into a nightmare as Coutinho struggled at the Nou Camp and consquently lost his place in the starting eleven to Ousmane Dembele. In the 18 months that Coutinho has been there at Barcelona, the Brazilian has made 75 appearances and scored 21 goals across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign the 27-year-old on a season-long loan deal. The former Liverpool man was expected to be on the move from after the arrival of Antoine Griezmann and the potential signing of Neymar from PSG.

Coutinho will be reuniting with Mauricio Poechettino after seven years if the deal goes through. The duo spent time together when Coutinho was on loan at Espanyol and played under Pochettino for 6 months.

Tottenham are favourites to sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 6, 2019

What's next

The potential arrival of Coutinho will see Spurs dropping their interest in Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes and increase the likelihood of Eriksen moving out of the club.