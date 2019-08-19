Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho completes loan switch to Bayern Munich with €120m purchase option

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan deal from Spanish champions Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in an initial €120 million deal to become the Catalan club's record signing in January 2018.

The Brazilian star, who was initially brought in to fill Andres Iniesta's shoes in the Blaugrana midfield, has struggled to find form and failed to justify his hefty price tag.

The 27-year-old, who has been largely seen as an expensive flop, has made 75 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and providing 11 assists. He has lifted a series of titles with the Catalan giants, including two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have confirmed that Coutinho has joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal, which includes a €120 million (£110 million) purchase option.

The Spanish champions say they will receive a loan fee of €8.5 million from the German giants, who will also pay the midfielder's wages.

The 27-year-old finished passed his medical on Sunday and signed his contract at the club’s Säbener Straße headquarters.

Speaking to Bayern Munich's official website, Coutinho said,

"For me, this move means a new challenge in a new country with one of the best clubs in Europe. I'm very much looking forward to that. Like FC Bayern, I have big ambitions and I'm convinced that I can achieve them together with my new teammates."

While Barcelona have disclosed the financial costs involved in the agreement, Bayern maintain that both parties have agreed not to disclose any details.

What's next?

Bayern Munich are scheduled to face Schalke on Saturday and it remains to be seen when Coutinho will make his debut for the German champions.