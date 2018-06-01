Barcelona Transfer News: Players want Bayern star, bid accepted for Dembele and more - June 01, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

The Catalans will be looking to retain their La Liga crown next season

Barcelona players want Thiago from Bayern

According to recent reports from Sport, many Barcelona players are keen on getting Bayern Munich midfielder, Thiago, to join their squad next season. The Bundesliga champions are willing to let the Spaniard leave this summer, but want to get at least €80 million in return for his services.

The Catalan giants, though, will want to bring the amount down to €50 million, considering they will be looking to spend heavy on additional recruitments in the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona ready to agree Liverpool's bid for Ousmane Dembele

French forward, Ousmane Dembele, who is consistently being linked with an imminent move away from Barcelona this summer, has been a prime transfer target for Jurgen Klopp this season.

According to a report from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express), the La Liga Champions have accepted Liverpool's bid for the 21-year-old and are willing to let him go to the PL giants.

With reports revolving around Mohamed Salah's possible exit from Liverpool gathering fire every day, the Reds need the Dembele deal to go through to challenge for the league title next season.

It might be challenging for them to secure his move in a straightforward manner, as Arsenal have also shown interest in getting the youngster on board. Barcelona, on the other hand, will look to replace the Frenchman with either Antoine Griezmann or Cristian Eriksen in the upcoming season.

Barcelona interested in Ajax duo

Ronald de Boer, in his recent talk on Fox Sports (h/t Barcablaugranes), revealed that the Calatan giants want to sign the Ajax duo if Frenkie De Jong and De Ligt in the ongoing transfer window.

"I talked with the Barcelona scouts a few days back. They want to sign De Long and De Ligt this summer and send them back to Ajax for one more season," he said.