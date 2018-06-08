Barcelona Transfer News: Pogba offered to Barcelona, Real might hijack Thiago deal and more - June 08, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

The Portuguese manager is looking to off-load his record signing

Paul Pogba offered to Barcelona and Chelsea

French midfielder Paul Pogba, who hasn't been in the best of form since his return to Manchester United, will reportedly be shifted out of Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window. According to Don Balon, the Red Devils have offered him to their PL rivals, Chelsea, as well as to the Catalan giants, Barcelona. The report further claims that the 25-year-old is leaning towards the latter and might move to La Liga this summer.

There have been consistent rumours of bad blood between Mourinho and Pogba in the last six months and that could possibly be the major factor in the possibility of the Frenchman leaving Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

Real Madrid want to hijack Thiago deal

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon, Real Madrid are setting themselves up for a major swoop of one of Barcelona's major summer targets, Thiago Alcantara.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been heavily linked with a return to the La Liga champions this summer, but the Los Blancos have apparently decided to hijack the deal before it goes through. According to reports in Spain, Madrid want to bring him in as a long-term replacement for their talented midfielder, Luka Modric.

Barcelona with a chance to sign Arthur

Brazilian footballer, Arthur, who has been in Barcelona's radar for over a year now, might very well make his way to Camp Nou this summer, should the club show interest in him once again in the upcoming weeks.

Gremino President, Romildo Bolzan, who was once staunch on not letting Arthur go has now shifted his stance and may very well be considering significant offers that come in for the midfielder.

“If there is any offer for Arthur to leave in the summer we will analyze it, but at the moment no proposal has arrived,” he said to Mundo Deportivo.