Barcelona Transfer News: PSG demand €130m plus two Blaugrana players for Neymar

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 725 // 29 Jun 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Paris Saint-Germain will accept a transfer fee between €130 and €150 million in addition of two Barcelona players for Neymar.

Earlier it was reported that Neymar has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Barcelona for a return back to Nou Camp in the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Before making his world record move to PSG in 2017, Neymar spent four successful seasons at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian forward racked up 105 goals during his tenure at the Catalan club, forming one of the strongest attacking trident along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He also guided Barcelona to a historic treble in his first season with the club.

Since joining PSG, thee 27-year-old has suffered two major injuries in two seasons and failed to help the Ligue 1 giants on the European stages. Recently, Barcelona's vice president confirmed their interest surrounding their former player.

Speaking in an interview, Jordi Cardoner said:

"There is willingness on the part of the player and now we have to decide." .

"The media have pushed this information along at speed but the decision lies with us and we do not know if it will come to pass or not."

The heart of the matter

It is crystal clear that Neymar is an asset for the Ligue 1 giants but the player is reportedly frustrated at the club. PSG coach, Thomas Tuchel, also supposedly wants to get rid of any dressing room difficulties, which includes the egos of superstars in the squad.

According to the report, PSG have reduced their demands to pave way for Neymar's return. Although they were asking over €222 million for the player before, they are willing to settle for a sum around €130 million plus two players from the Catalan giants for Neymar

Advertisement

Players like Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic are understood be on PSG's wish list going ahead.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona manage to land Neymar for a second time, this summer. The interest seems to be clear from both parties, but a deal involving big money and contracts is expected to buy time.