Barcelona Transfer News: PSG want Neymar to stay at the club amidst interest from Barcelona

Neymar Jr- Brazilan superstar

According to the fresh report from The Telegraph, PSG want Neymar to stay at the club for another season. The club officials believe that the Brazilian star could perform better than what he did for them in the last two seasons, and could help them to win a Champions League title.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record £200m (€222m) transfer fee. During his two year spell with the French side, he faced a huge number of criticism from the fans and the football pundits.

Although Neymar scored 15 goals and provided seven assists from 17 league matches last season, it was an average season for PSG's #10. Last season, he remained out of the squad during the Champions League clashes due to injury issues.

It has been also claimed that PSG president Al-Khelaifi no longer wants "superstar behaviour" at the club. Speaking to media, Al-Khelaifi said,

"I want players that are ready to give everything to defend the honour of our shirt and who sign up to the club’s project."

"Those who do not want to, or do not understand it, we meet and we speak. There are of course contracts to respect, but the priority now is complete commitment to our project."

Barcelona are said to be interested in re-signing the samba star. However, they are reluctant to spend huge for the Brazilian asset.

As per the reports, Paris Saint Germain will consider Neymar's stay only if the superstar ensure them that he would try to produce far greater effort. It has been also claimed that the Brazilian winger he has only played at around 60 per cent capacity for them.

There were a few reports where it was claimed that Neymar's Barca return is edging closer as PSG considered a swap deal between Neymar and Philippe Coutinho. PSG want £90miilion cash as well as a part of the swap deal.

Both Neymar and Coutinho want to make their move away from their respective sides. However, the fresh reports keep Neymar's future at the side of uncertainty.