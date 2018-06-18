Barcelona Transfer News: Real fear Neymar snub, Gundogan reacts to Barca interest and more - June 18, 2018

Will Neymar return to Barcelona?

Neymar Jr. might prefer Barcelona over Real Madrid

According to reports from El Gol Digital, (h/t Express), Spanish giants Real Madrid fear that their prime transfer target, Neymar Jr, might snub them to rejoin Barcelona this summer. The story also claims that the Brazilian forward wants to move back to Camp Nou to reignite his sensational partnership with Lionel Messi.

The 26-year-old went to PSG from the Catalan club last summer to become the most expensive player in the history of the sport. However, following numerous clashes within the team and dissatisfaction over the management therein, he wants to move out of the club after just one season.

It will be interesting to see how the Neymar transfer saga shapes up eventually.

Ilkay Gundogan wants to stay at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, recently said that he is flattered by Barcelona's alleged interest in getting him onboard, but would prefer staying with the PL champions until the end of his contract. In an interview with Arab News, (h/t Sport English), he said:

"I have two more years on my deal and City and, as you can imagine, I am very happy there.I like how we play, the people I have around me, the city, the group... I'm really enjoying everything."

Jasper Cillessen offered to Liverpool

According to claims from transfer expert, Duncan Castles, (h/t Express), Barcelona have given Liverpool the green signal to sign their second choice goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen. Last week, reports from Spain also claimed that the German international is being offered to the Reds as a part of a swap deal that would get Mohamed Salah to Camp Nou.

"One of the options they have been offered is Jasper Cillessen at Barcelona, who is a second choice keeper there and has a €60m release clause. He could be extractable from Barcelona because he wants to play and be a starting goalkeeper," said Castles.