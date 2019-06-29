Barcelona Transfer News: Rivaldo urges Neymar to say sorry to Barca fans

Brazilian superstar - Neymar Junior

What is the story?

The conversation surrounding Neymar's future is heating up as a move to Barcelona looks like the only escape path for the Brazilian superstar.

On Friday, Neymar's compatriot Rivaldo lodged a statement where he claimed that the attacker should offer Barcelona’s supporters an apology for leaving the club two years ago.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record £200m (€222m) transfer fee. Although PSG fans and the team management expected him to perform in the big matches, long-term injuries kept him away from those crunchy games where the team expected him to show his class.

The Brazilian scored 15 goals and provided seven assists from 17 league matches last season. It has also been claimed that PSG president Al-Khelaifi no longer wants 'superstar behaviours' at the club. Speaking to the media, Al-Khelaifi said:

"I want players that are ready to give everything to defend the honour of our shirt and who sign up to the club’s project."

"Those who do not want to, or do not understand it, we meet and we speak. There are of course contracts to respect, but the priority now is complete commitment to our project."

From punching a PSG fan to facing a rape allegation, Neymar's jarring spell at Paris has hardly had any sweet memory. As a result, the attacker is keen on joining Barcelona this summer at any cost.

The heart of the matter

Rivaldo, who played for the Blaugrana between 1997 and 2002, told the 27-year-old superstar to say sorry to the Blaugrana fans. Speaking to the media, the legendary Brazilian said:

“It’s a difficult decision."

“It’s difficult because of the way Neymar left. I think a lot of the fans are angry with everything that happened, but football is how it is, football is good, and Neymar is a great player who has personality.

“So if he comes here of course there will be times when he is criticised by some fans, but in the games, the training sessions, Neymar will still be the same Neymar, and it could be something special for Barcelona.

He added:

“He should say sorry. Officially, yes. Say sorry, say he was wrong, say that this is his home, that he is going to be the difference.

“I think that all the fans… many will understand, they’ll see him on the pitch in the league, the Champions League, doing things well, and the fans will forgive him easily.

“If it’s like it was when he was here playing football before together with Messi and Suarez, it was great for the club. If they win the Champions League, I don’t think it will be a problem for the fans.”

Would Barcelona fans accept Neymar's return?



What is next?

Neymar's move to Barcelona is edging closer as his family are reportedly in the hunt for a new house in Barcelona.