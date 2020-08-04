Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eye star midfielder, massive blow in Alaba move and more - 4th August 2020

Barcelona might be in financial trouble but they have a lot of deadwood at the club to sell. Luckily for them, there are a few clubs interested in signing these players and many would even start a bidding war.

Today's reports have linked two players with exits while one arrival is now in the balance.

Arsenal eye star midfielder

Arsenal are keen on signing Ivan Rakitic according to le10sport. The claim that Mikel Arteta is keen on signing the midfielder and has personally contacted him regarding a move.

Recent reports suggested that Barcelona were open to letting Rakitic leave this summer. He was linked with a move back to Sevilla and the reports suggested that he would cost just €10 million.

Arsenal are looking for experienced midfielders and are also getting rid of Matteo Guendouzi after his incident at the Brighton and Hove match. The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Massive blow in Alaba move

Barcelona have been handed a massive blow in their pursuit of David Alaba according to BILD [via SPORT]. The German publication reports that Bayern Munich have not given up on the new contract talks and are still looking to keep him at the club.

BILD report that the German champions are waiting for the Champions League to get over before restarting talks. Alaba has been linked with a move away but Barcelona are not the only club interested.

Manchester City, Chelsea and even PSG have been linked with a move for the Austraian defender.

Advertisement

West Ham start talks with Barcelona

West Ham United have begun negotiations with Barcelona for Martin Braithwaite according to AS. The striker joined the Catalan side just in February but is set to be sold this summer.

He was signed in controversial fashion and the move was highly criticized. West Ham have been linked with him for some time and it looks like a move for the London stadium is on the cards.

AS have added that the striker will cost around €18 million - the same amount Barcelona reportedly paid to activate his release clause earlier this year.