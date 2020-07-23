Barcelona are looking at a transfer window that could change a lot of things at the club. Even Lionel Messi joined in to demand some changes to be made at the Camp Nou after the club's dip in form cost them the La Liga title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Barcelona on 23 July 2020.

Barcelona interested in signing Villarreal's Pau Torres

Pau Torres in action for Villarreal

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal centre-back and Spanish international Pau Torres. The 23-year-old has been a fixture in Villarreal's backline after breaking onto the scene last season in a loan spell with second-tier Malaga.

Pau Torres started 35 times for Villarreal this season and is currently under contract with the club till 2023. However, he has a €50 million release clause and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will activate it or look to negotiate for a deal for a lesser amount.

☎️ Pau Torres del Villarreal es opción para el central azulgrana, gusta mucho a la dirección deportiva. Es uno de los nombres de la carpeta CENTRAL que hay en los despachos.



Los groguets no quieren que salga este verano en vista al año europeo que les espera. Veremos #mercato pic.twitter.com/fkm5LjxOwf — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 22, 2020

Laurent Blanc on standby as next Barcelona manager

Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc's name is being echoed in the halls of the Camp Nou as Barcelona's attempts at replacing Quique Setien gathers pace. The former defender has been out of job since he left Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

Setien is reportedly set to continue till the end of the season but no guarantees have been made with regard to his future at the club. Blanc has won the Ligue 1 four times as a manager, once with Bordeaux and thrice with Paris Saint-Germain.

He has 15 titles to his name as a manager and has also been the recipient of Ligue 1 Manager of the Year award on 3 occasions.

Barcelona looking to sign Joao Cancelo and Eric Garcia from Manchester City

Joao Cancelo might not be at City beyond the season break

Barcelona are looking for defensive reinforcements and are reportedly in the hunt for the Manchester City defender duo of Joao Cancelo and Eric Garcia. The Cules want to bring their academy product Eric Garcia back to the club.

They are also trying to engineer a swap deal for the former Juventus right-back, Joao Cancelo, by sending Nelson Semedo the other way.

⚠️🔵🔴 Barça y City empiezan a hablar para intercambiar a Semedo por Cancelo y Eric Garcia. Sería una operación para cuadrar cuentas y traer ya a Eric Garcia. Mendes está en la negociación #fcblive pic.twitter.com/G320zhtBXx — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) July 22, 2020

The report claims that Manchester City are pushing for the Cancelo-Semedo straight swap and are willing to agree on a deal for Eric Garcia should the swap deal work out.