Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign Manchester United forward on deadline day, Club make loan-plus-buy offer for World Cup star and more - 31 January 2023

It's January transfer window deadline day and Barcelona are reportedly trying to get a couple of deals over the line.

Barca are currently navigating a financial crisis. It has acted as a major impediment to signing new players in the winter transfer window. While it might be improbable, the Catalans are trying their best to rope in some reinforcements in the closing stages of deadline day.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 January 2023.

Barca let Hector Bellerin join Sporting Lisbon

In a rather surprising turn of events, Barcelona have decided to leave themselves short on options at right-back by letting Hector Bellerin leave the club on deadline day and join Sporting Lisbon. According to Fabrizio Romano, both sides have come to an agreement over all conditions of the deal.

Relevo (via Football Espana) claims that the deal is worth €1 million (plus €1 million in variables). That represents a profit for Barca as Bellerin joined them last summer on a free transfer.

The Spaniard has barely featured since joining the Blaugrana, making just seven appearances in all competitions this term. With Bellerin leaving, Barca will need to rely on Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo to play at right-back until the end of the season.

Barca table loan bid for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat was one of the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was a tenacious presence in midfield for Morocco and was one of their most important players in their impressive run to the semi-finals of the tournament.

According to MARCA, Barca are keen on roping in Amrabat and have tabled a loan-plus-buy offer for him on deadline day. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca tabled a €3-4 million loan offer with an option to buy for €40 million. However, Fiorentina have rejected the bid.

But in an interesting development, Amrabat was a no-show for Fiorentina's training today. He is trying to force an exit, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona weighing up loan move for Anthony Elanga

Memphis Depay's departure and Ousmane Dembele's thigh injury have caused Barcelona to seek attacking reinforcements on deadline day. According to ESPN, the Blaugrana are considering making a loan offer for Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga.

The Sweden international has fallen down the pecking order due to strong competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony. As such, there is a great deal of speculation over his future. He has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Everton and PSV this month.

La Liga have informed Barcelona that they have some salary cap room to sign new players for the rest of the season, potentially including Elanga. If the 20-year-old forward does end up joining Barca, he will compete with the current roster of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha.

