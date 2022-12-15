Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to ramp up efforts to sign Manchester United star, Chelsea looking to sign Blaugrana forward next summer and more - 15 December 2022

Barcelona are looking to strengthen a few positions and have identified one of Manchester United's most in-form players as a top target.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 December 2022.

Azzedine Ounahi's former coach says Barcelona is the 'ideal club' for him

Canada v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has turned heads with his sensational performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Angers but is likely to cop a high-profile move in the near future.

Ounahi's former coach Frederic Reculeau believes that Barcelona would be the ideal club for the youngster. In an exclusive interview with Eurosport (via GetFootballNewsFrance), Reculeau said:

“For me, it is the ideal club for him. His game is adapted to the Spanish division. Could he make it in other championships? Yes, but I would have more doubts because of the physical challenge.

"Either way, I see him more at Barcelona than elsewhere. The more he plays in a team with high potential, the more his talent will be apparent."

Chelsea plotting summer move for Ousmane Dembele

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

At the end of a drawn-out contract saga, Ousmane Dembele signed a new two-year deal with Barca last summer. However, that deal came with a release clause of €50 million, which makes him a great option for rich clubs that are looking to bolster their attack.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are considering a move for the French winger in the summer of 2023. Dembele has been in excellent form for the Catalans under the tutelage of Xavi Hernandez.

He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for Barca so far this term. Xavi is reportedly set to push the club to renew Dembele's contract once again.

Barca to step up interest in Diogo Dalot

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Barca are on the lookout for a right-back and have identified Manchester United's Diogo Dalot as a top target. According to Tribal Football, the Blaugrana will now ramp up their efforts to sign the Portugal international.

The Catalans are hoping to intensify discussions with the Red Devils for Dalot. But United are looking to tie him down to a new deal. Dalot is arguably Manchester United's most improved player under Erik ten Hag.

He has been in exceptional form this term, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United. He was also impressive for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, providing two assists in three appearances.

