Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to trigger release clause of Argentine wonderkid, Memphis Depay offered to Premier League giants and more - 16 January 2023

Barcelona have recruited some top young talent in recent years. That trend looks set to continue as they prepare to trigger the release clause of an Argentine wonderkid.

Barca are navigating a financial crisis but are still looking to get busy in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 16 January 2023.

Joan Laporta says Barca are fighting with La Liga in court

According to reports, Barca will need to raise at least €26 million before making new signings. Club president Joan Laporta had revealed a couple of months back that the club won't be able to sign new players after splashing the cash in the summer.

However, Laporta has now said that they are in a legal battle with La Liga over its financial fair play regulations. He said (via Barca Universal):

“We are fighting with La Liga in court. We aim to have more fair play space to sign players, and we will fight for our best interests.”

The Blaugrana signed players like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Rapinha, among others, this past summer to bolster their squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Barça president Joan Laporta: "According to La Liga's Financial Fair Play, we can't sign players in January. We are trying our best to persuade La Liga to be more flexible", tells EFE. Barça president Joan Laporta: "According to La Liga's Financial Fair Play, we can't sign players in January. We are trying our best to persuade La Liga to be more flexible", tells EFE. 🔵🔴 #FCB https://t.co/pzYQ8JpkGh

Memphis Depay offered to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United

Memphis Depay has fallen out of favor at Barcelona. He has seen playing time come at a premium following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski last summer. The 28-year-old has started just three games across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far this term.

According to the Daily Star (via Express), Depay has been offered to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. Barca are keen to offload the Dutchman this month and with his current contract set to expire in the summer, they are keen to cash in on him before the winter transfer window closes.

Depay's camp are also looking at a possible exit route to Newcastle United. The Magpies have been excellent this season under Eddie Howe and are currently third in the Premier League table.

Depay's former club Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in him but after signing Wout Weghorst, they are unlikely to pursue another deal this month.

Barcelona set to trigger Gianluca Prestianni's release clause

As per Hablemos de Velez (via Barca Universal), Barcelona are ready to complete the signing of Argentine teenage sensation Gianlucac Prestianni. The Blaugrana are reportedly set to trigger the 16-year-old's release clause.

Prestianni is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Argentina and is being monitored by several top clubs including Barca and Real Madrid. Prestianni is a winger who has already broken into the first-team setup at Velez Sarsfield.

The Catalan giants are reportedly ready to pay the youngster's €3 million release clause.

R.D. Football Scout @RdScouting



As per Argentinian resources, the Catalans are going to pay the release clause (€3M) of Gianluca Prestianni.



Low-risk deal with a potential high reward.



Here’s a short thread on the player. twitter.com/rdscouting/sta… R.D. Football Scout @RdScouting If I’d been asked for a comparison to Gianluca Prestianni, it would be Eden Hazard.



That low centre of gravity, fantasist attitude, quality dribbling, not passing backwards/sideways but entering the war zone, instinctive, and, it’s hard to tackle them successfully.



Jugadorazo. If I’d been asked for a comparison to Gianluca Prestianni, it would be Eden Hazard.That low centre of gravity, fantasist attitude, quality dribbling, not passing backwards/sideways but entering the war zone, instinctive, and, it’s hard to tackle them successfully.Jugadorazo. https://t.co/2d0tbZ70Wi This time, Barça finally shows what a proper talent acquisition should look like.As per Argentinian resources, the Catalans are going to pay the release clause (€3M) of Gianluca Prestianni.Low-risk deal with a potential high reward.Here’s a short thread on the player. This time, Barça finally shows what a proper talent acquisition should look like.As per Argentinian resources, the Catalans are going to pay the release clause (€3M) of Gianluca Prestianni.Low-risk deal with a potential high reward. Here’s a short thread on the player. ⤵️ twitter.com/rdscouting/sta…

