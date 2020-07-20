Barcelona players responded well to Lionel Messi's blasting after their home loss and thrashed Deportivo Alaves 5-0 on the final day of the LaLiga season. Now the players are focusing on the Champions League while the board are planning moves for the players they need to sign and sell this summer.

Here are today's top Barcelona transfer rumours and news:

Manchester United to sign Barcelona starlet

Manchester United are set to sign Marc Jurado according to Manchester Evening News. The starlet has left Barcelona this summer and has been linked with a free move to Old Trafford. He confirmed on exit on Instagram and posted:

“It’s never easy to leave a team that has given you everything. FC Barcelona has been my second home, my second family, where I have developed as a player and as a person”

“Today it’s time to say goodbye, but not before expressing my gratitude to each of the people who have helped me since I started in the prebenjamín in the year 2011. I have been lucky to share my passion with a fantastic generation, with which I will always be linked.”

“We started as boys who just wanted to run after a ball and I say goodbye, nine years later, calling them friends. Only we know the immense luck we have had with all the coaches who have developed us and helped us to keep fulfilling our dreams. Every stage has a beginning and an end. Mine, having reflected a lot with my family, has come. I leave behind unforgettable memories which will always stay with me.”

Board not interested in players' pick for next manager

Last week, there were reports which claimed that the Barcelona players have picked Patrick Kluivert as the next manager. However, SPORT suggests that the board is not interested in the move.

Sources in the club have told the Spanish publication that the former striker is not an option right now. The same report on SPORT has linked the Catalan giants with Laurent Blanc and claimed that he has offered to join for a season before handing it over to Xavi.

Clement Lenglet suffers groin injury

Barcelona's injury worries seem to be doubling up now, and Clement Lenglet is the latest player injured. The defender suffered a groin injury during the win at Deportivo Alaves and Barcelona have confirmed the same. The official statement on their website read:

“First-team player Clément Lenglet has discomfort in his right groin and will undergo treatment for the next few days.”

There is no update on his availability for the Champions League fixture(s) next month.

Quique Setien on Champions League

Quique Setien might not be the manger of Barcelona when the Champions League returns next month. However, he has still spoken about the competition after the big win against Deportivo Alaves. He said:

“It’s true that we performed a deep reflection of the situation. We are all excited about the Champions League. It’s true we spoke and it served for a lot because we’ve cleared something up. It’s something I’ve seen in this game and with this result, that allows us to face the future with more confidence. Today was special because the sensations were good.”