Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich pushing for Spanish ace, AC Milan propose swap deal, and more - June 17, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve the squad before the start of the new season. The Catalans missed out on the Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign, but secured a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are eager to sign a Spanish forward this summer. Elsewhere, AC Milan have proposed a swap deal with the LaLiga champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 17, 2025.

Bayern Munich pushing for Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Bayern Munich are eager to take Nico Williams to the Allianz Arena this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish forward is a target for Barcelona, who are in the market for a new left-forward this year.

Williams has been in superb form for Athletic Bilbao in recent seasons and is a long-term target for the Catalans. The player is also willing to move to Camp Nou, but his €62m release clause is reportedly posing a problem for the LaLiga giants.

The clause can be activated this summer, but in a single payment, which, given Barcelona's poor finances, is a big ask. Williams is ready to lower his wage demands to join the Catalans, but they have to raise funds for the move.

Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation as they look to reinforce their attack this year. The Bavarians have bid adieu to Leroy Sane, while Thomas Muller is also set to leave.

The Bundesliga champions want to add Williams to their roster, and have already held two meetings with the player's representatives. Bayern Munich also have the funds to trigger the 22-year-old's release clause.

AC Milan propose swap deal with Barcelona

Rafael Leao

AC Milan have proposed a swap deal between Rafael Leao and Ronald Araujo, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Portuguese is on Barcelona's wish list for the summer as they look to add a new left-forward to their attack.

The Catalans also have Nico Williams and Luis Diaz on their radar for the job, but the finances involved make both deals hard to complete. The chance to sign Leao in exchange for Araujo, as such, could tempt the LaLiga champions.

The Uruguayan defender may have signed a new deal earlier this year, but his future remains up in the air this summer. Barcelona are well stocked at the back and can afford to let Araujo leave. Meanwhile, new AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly a fan of the 26-year-old defender, so the swap deal could suit all parties involved.

Fermin Lopez turns down Bayern Munich

Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez has rejected a move to Bayern Munich this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The 22-year-old struggled for game time under Hansi Flick in the recently concluded season, but still managed eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions.

However, with Dani Olmo ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona, Lopez is expected to be on the move this summer. The Bavarians are keeping a close eye on his situation and have reached out to him to discuss the possibilities of a move. However, the Spaniard has turned them down, as he wants to stay at Camp Nou and fight for a place in the team.

