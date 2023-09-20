Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugran face competition for Arthur Vermeeren; Fabricio Diaz available for €50 million, and more - September 20, 2023

Barcelona started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a resounding 5-0 win over Antwerp on Tuesday (September 19) at Camp Nou.

A brace from new signing Joao Felix, strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Gavi as well as an own goal from Jelle Bataille marked a five-star performance from Xavi's team.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana face competition from Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. Elsewhere, former Liverpool Montevideo midfielder Fabricio Diaz has a €50 release clause in his contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 20, 2023:

Barcelona face competition for Arthur Vermeeren

Barcelona face competition from Borussia Dortmund in their quest to sign Arthur Vermeeren, according to Barca Blaugranes.

The Belgian midfielder has been quietly impressive for Antwerp but failed to prevent a heavy defeat at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Despite the loss, his stock remains high, and the Blaugrana remain keen to secure his signature.

However, prising him away won't be easy, as Dortmund also have their eyes on the 18-year-old. The Bundesliga club have a formidable record of nurturing young talents and have now set their sights on Vermeeren.

Antwerp could be willing to let the player leave for €20 million, a price the Blaaugrana are ready to match. However, Barcelona won't go overboard for the Belgian and have no desire of entering a bidding war for the player.

Fabricio Diaz could be available for €50 million, says Fabrizio Romno

Fabricio Diaz has a €50 million release clause in his contract, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan midfielder was a target for Barcelona this summer, as a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets. The Spaniard left the Camp Nou as a free agent and moved to MLS side Inter Miami. The Blaugrana attempted to sign Diaz from Liverpool Montevideo but have been unsuccessful.

The 20-year-old was also wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion, who eventually signed Carlos Baleba. Diaz, meanwhile, completed a surprise move to Qatar side Al-Gharafa on Monday.

The La Liga giants have retained an interest in the Uruguayan but will have to trigger his release clause if they want to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Joao Felix enjoying life at Camp Nou

Joao Felix has lit up the Camp Nou since his arrival.

Joao Felix has revealed that he's enjoying life at the Camp Nou. The Portuguese forward joined Barcelona this summer from Atletico Madrid on loan and has hit the ground running so far. The 23-year-old has registered three goals in as many games for the club.

After the win over Antwerp, as cited by Barca Blaugranes, Felix also said that he's developing an understanding with striker Robert Lewandowski.

"We produced a great match, all of us. I’m delighted to win. I’m very happy, that’s because I’m enjoying myself. My team-mates are helping me a lot.

"I’m pleased to be playing next to Lewandowski. I watched him a lot before I moved here, and I said that I’d play close to him and that I knew his movements," said Felix.

He continued:

“I’m here to help the job that we are all involved in - making the fans happy and satisfied. It’s a happy coincidence that Joao Cancelo has arrived here at the same time, and people are talking about ‘the Joaos.’”

Felix endured a tough six-month loan spell with Chelsea last season but looks to have rediscovered his mojo with the La Liga giants.