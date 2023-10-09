Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana not eyeing Lionel Messi return; club unlikely to target new midfielder in January, and more - October 9, 2023

Barcelona are unbeaten across competitions this campaign following their 2-2 La Liga draw at Granada on Sunday. Xavi's men have eight wins and three draws from 11 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are not planning to sign their record goalscorer Lionel Messi on loan in January. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are unlikely to mive for a new midfielder in the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 9, 2023:

Barcelona not eyeing Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi is unlikely to return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are not planning to sign Lionel Messi on loan in January, according to journalist Fernando Polo.

The Argentinean rose through the ranks at the Camp Nou and went on to become a club legend. However, he parted ways with the club under unceremonious circumstances in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain on a Bosman move.

Following the end of his contract with the Parisians this summer, Messi's future was the talk of the town. A return to his alma mater was mooted, and the La Liga champions were keen for a reunion with their prodigal son.

However, the Argentinean went on to join Inter Miami instead. The 36-year-old has been a huge hit in the US, registering 11 goals and five assists in 12 outings for across competitions.

However, with the MLS side failing to reach the playoffs, their season will be over at the end of the month. Messi will only return to action next February when the new season starts, prompting talks of a possible loan deal with Barcelona. However, the La Liga giants are not eyeing a move to bring the Argentinean back to the Camp Nou.

The club don't have the finances right now to accommodate the 36-year-old in their structure. Even if Messi agrees to arrive on minimum wages, the move wouldn't be feasible.

The La Liga giants also have other areas of the pitch that require attention, so they're not thinking of bringing back the Argentinean right now.

Blaugrana unlikely to target new midfielder in January

Oriol Romeu arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona are not planning to sign a new midfielder in January, according to Marca.

The Blaugrana bid adieu to the legendary Sergio Busquets this summer, with the Spaniard opting to join Inter Miami in the US on a free transfer. The La Liga champions started the season without signing a replacement for the veteran, but they did bring in Oriol Romeu.

It was believed that the club would dive into the market for solutions in January for a young defensive midfielder. Romeu's performances have also dipped in recent games, prompting manager Xavi to start him on the bench against Granada at the weekend.

The situation has added fuel to talks of midfield reinforcements in the winter. However, Barcelona are not planning to bring in a new midfielder right now, as it doesn't suit their finances. Xavi retains his trust on Romeu and believes he will be back to his best soon.

Barcelona could sign Pau Victor for €3 million

Barcelona could secure the services of Pau Victor for €3 million in 2024, according to SPORT.

The Spanish forward joined the club's reserves on a season-long loan from Girona this summer. The 21-year-old has been quite impressive. Victor is the team's top scorer, amassing four goals and an assist across competitions.

His spectacular rise has been duly noted by Xavi, who has added him to the first-team squad following Robert Lewandowski's recent injury. The 21-year-old was part of the squad against Granada but wasn't afforded minutes.

If he continues his rise, a debut could be around the corner. The Blaugrana could also sign Victor for a nominal fee next year provided he continues to impress.