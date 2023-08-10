Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana to receive just over €25 million for Ousmane Dembele; club yet to make Neymar decision, and more - August 10, 2023

Barcelona are working to improve their squad to sustain their impressive rise under Xavi. The Spanish manager took charge at the Camp Nou in 2021 and helped the club win the league last season.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will receive a little more than €25 million for attacker Ousmane Dembele. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are yet to make a decision regarding a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 10, 2023:

Barcelona to receive just over €25 million for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will only receive a little more than €25 million for the signature of Ousmane Dembele, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward will join Paris Saint-Germain this summer after the Ligue 1 champions triggered his €50 million release clause. The 26-year-old was a priority target for new Parisians boss Luis Enrique this summer, and the club delivered.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Dembele is in Paris for his medical and will sign a five-year deal soon.

"PSG will pay €50m in any case, Barça will receive a bit more than €25m; no clarity yet on the final fee as this is a private clause, not an official La Liga clause.

"The rest goes to the player side. Dembele is already in Paris. He will complete the medical and sign very soon until June 2028. Barca will look into replacements, for sure," wrote Romano.

PSG could eye Dembele as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Blaugrana yet to make Neymar decision

Neymar wants to return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are yet to make a decision on Neymar, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian superstar has reportedly told PSG that he wants to leave this summer. The 31-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since leaving the Camp Nou to move to Paris in 2017. He faced the wrath of fans at the tail end of last season.

Neymar is reportedly fed up with the situation at PSG and wants to move to greener pastures. His preference is to return to his former hunting ground, having played some of his best football with the Blaugrana.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the La Liga giants will sit with Xavi to make a decision on the matter.

"What’s next for Neymar? I told you that he would love to return to Barcelona, but at the moment, the operation to go to Barca has not started yet, because they have to decide internally whether they want to proceed or not. Xavi Hernandez, the staff, the board, they have to decide all together on Neymar," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"There is interest from MLS. It’s true, concrete interest especially from Los Angeles some sources say, so keep an eye on the MLS option too. Also, some Saudi clubs started to approach Neymar but again, it’s not something advanced. Sources from Chelsea and Man United are not confirming the rumours at the moment either."

Having lost Lionel Messi this summer and with Kylian Mbappe's future up in the air, the Parisians are likely to try and keep hold of Neymar this year.

Xavi wants more signings

Ilkay Gundogan has arrived at the Camp Nou this summer.

Xavi is planning to make further additions to his squad this summer. Barcelona have endured a mixed transfer window, with their financial woes restricting their activity in the market.

They have signed Oriol Romeu from Girona, while Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez have joined for free. There have been multiple departures from the Camp Nou, too.

Xavi told TV3 the importance of further strengthening his roster.

"We have to strengthen ourselves well. The sporting department and the president know it. We will see what fair play allows us," said Xavi.

The reigning La Liga champions are working to register their new signings ahead of the 2023-24 season.