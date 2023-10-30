Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana want new midfielder in January; Ilkay Gundogan seeks improvements following El Clasico defeat, and more - October 30, 2023

Barcelona ended their unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 home defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid this weekend. Xavi's team next face Real Sociedad on Saturday (November 4) in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to sign a new pivot midfielder in January. Elsewhere, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has asked for improvements following the El Clasico defeat.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 30, 2023.

Barcelona want new midfielder in January

Barcelona are planning to sign a new midfielder in January, according to journalist Jordi Cardeno.

The Blaugrana bid adieu to Sergio Busquets this summer and opted to rope in Oriol Romeu as his replacement. However, Romeu hasn't lived up to the billing, and his form has been a cause of concern.

Xavi is ready to delve into the transfer market in the winter for solutions. However, the La Liga giants' spending power remains limited due to their financial woes. As such, Barcelona could target a loan move or a low-cost deal that suits their budget.

However, they will only sign a candidate who fits the criteria of midfielder outlined by Xavi.

Ilkay Gundogan seeks improvements after El Clasico defeat

Ilkay Gundogan wants Barcelona to bounce back quickly.

Ilkay Gundogan has warned that Barcelona must improve if they wish to defend their league title.

The Blaugrana failed to get the better of Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico despite taking an early lead. Gundogan gave his team the perfect start before Jude Bellingham spoiled the party with a brace.

After the game, as cited by Planet Sport, the German midfielder said that the Blaugrana must use the defeat as a motivation to improve.

"To be candid, without crossing any lines, I don't want to overstep. I've just come from the dressing room, and it's evident the players are crestfallen.

"However, after such a crucial match and an undesired result, I'd expect to witness more anger and frustration. This is part of the problem. Losing should stir emotions, especially when you know you're capable of performing better and seizing opportunities," said Gundogan.

He continued:

"I didn't come here to lose these kinds of matches or let such vulnerabilities surface. As a seasoned player, I also bear a responsibility to prevent these situations.

"Without a response, these issues permeate onto the pitch. We need a significant shift in this regard because otherwise, Real Madrid and even Girona could slip through our grasp."

Gundogan has been a first-team regular since arriving at the Camp Nou this summer after seeing out his Manchester City contract.

Xavi promotes Fermin Lopez to first team

Xavi has promoted Fermin Lopez to Barcelona's first-team squad, according to transfer insider Javi Miguel.

The youth team player was initially called up this season to help deal with multiple injuries in the first-team squad. However, Lopez has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, convincing Xavi of his quality.

Barca are also pleased with the player's rise this season and believe he could be a future superstar. The La Liga giants have also opted to tie him down to a new deal to ward off interest from potential suitors.

Lopez has alternated with first team and youth squad duties but has now been fully integrated into the senior squad.