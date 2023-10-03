Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans decide new transfer strategy, club sent defence warning, and more - October 3, 2023

Barcelona will lock horns with Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (October 4) in the Champions League. Xavi will be eager to pick up a win to bolster his team's chances of progressing to the knockouts of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have decided to alter their transfer strategy. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have been warned about their backline.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from October 3, 2023.

Barcelona decide new transfer strategy

Ilkay Gundogan arrived at the Camp Nou this summer on a Bosman move

Barcelona will avoid signing players over 30 henceforth, according to SPORT. The major change in transfer strategy comes at new sporting manager Deco’s behest. The Catalans had targeted a lot of aged free agents in recent windows to address their financial woes, but the Portuguese wants to put an end to that. The La Liga champions signed Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez – all over 30 – this summer.

However, Deco now wants to target younger players and will only break the rule for some exceptional talents, like Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski. The new sporting manager wants to bring in players with resale value to help the club’s finances.

Catalans sent defence warning

Former Spain manager Roberto Moreno has warned Barcelona that their tactical tweaks have made them a lot more vulnerable at the back. The Catalans finished last season with 26 clean sheets in the league, conceding just 20 goals in 38 games. This year, they have already shipped in eight goals so far, with Xavi making multiple changes to his backline.

Speaking to Marca, Moreno added that Joao Cancelo’s presence has cost the La Liga champions defensive solidity.

“It is the risk. There has been a tactical change with Cancelo because the Portuguese gives you many things in attack, but he takes them away from you in defense. You have gone from playing with three fixed defenders, putting Koundé on the flank, to doing so with two centre-backs. And if Busquets is no longer in front, which was exceptional, the balance is not the same because the players do not occupy the space in the correct way,” said Moreno.

He continued:

“When you lose the ball you get more counterattacks. Last year Barça had a very strong structure behind the ball with four players and it was easier for them to stop their rival. It means taking more risks and Xavi has to choose. As coaches we have to choose and see the correct solution in each game, that is when the coach must react in search of solutions and against Celta he did so.”

Cancelo arrived from Manchester City on loan this summer.

Academy graduate keen to break into Xavi's team

Barcelona youngster Wesley Dual da Rocha has admitted that he is eager to earn his first team debut for the club. The 16-year-old is another gem unearthed at La Masia and has turned heads with his performances for the youth side. The player recently signed a new deal with the Catalans that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2025.

Speaking to Alqahera News, Rocha expressed his desire to play for the Blaugrana first team and added that he could never see himself playing for Real Madrid.

“Being a Barcelona player for many years, I don’t think I can play for Real Madrid, but I don’t deny that it is one of the best football clubs in the world. I received several offers from important clubs, but my dream is to be able to reach the first team and succeed at Barcelona,” said Rocha

He continued:

“I am very proud and grateful to be part of this club. Everyone in the reserve team works hard, waiting for Xavi’s call-up, and of course, I am one of them. We have to be prepared because getting to the top will not be easy.”

Rocha has drawn comparison with Chelsea legend N’Golo Kante for his style of play.