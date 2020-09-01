Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Juventus eye Barcelona star, Ivan Rakitic joins Sevilla and more - 1st September 2020

Barcelona are yet to solve the Lionel Messi situation but are doing some other transfer business on the side. The Catalan side are in talks to sign a few players while Ivan Rakitic has left the club today.

All that and more in today's Barcelona transfer news roundup:

Luis Suarez agrees to join Juventus

Luis Suarez has agreed personal terms with Juventus as per Marca. They report that the striker is planning for his future after Barcelona and the Serie A side are leading the race for him.

The Uruguayan striker is not in Ronald Koeman's plans and has been told that he is free to leave the club this summer. He is waiting for the club to terminate his contract and get his €14 million package before joining another side.

Ivan Rakitic joins Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic has completed his move to Sevilla. The midfielder has rejoined his former side for just a €1.5 million fee. There is reportedly another €9 million but that is based on several clauses.

🚨 LATEST NEWS | Agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of @IvanRakitic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2020

Just like Suarez, Ivan Rakitic was not a part of Ronald Koeman's plans this season. He has now signed until 2024 at Sevilla and is the 2nd player to leave after Arthur Melo.

Eric Garcia on his contract situation

Eric Garcia is keen on joining Barcelona and has refused to sign a new deal at Manchester City. The centre-back is now in talks to join Barcelona as per a report but he has rebuffed such claims.

He has made it clear that he is not forcing a move to Barcelona and is waiting for the club to agree a deal. If not, he is ready to play this season at Manchester City and move next summer. he said:

"I told City that I will not renew my contract, but still I have one season with them and hope to return. My goal is to train and play as much as possible to show here [with Spain] and in Manchester that the coach can count on me. What comes next is something I don't know. I can't control. I focus on what I can control."

Reports suggest Barcelona have offered €10 million for Eric Garcia, but Manchester City have rejected the bid.