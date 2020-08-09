Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: LaLiga side want Rakitic, 2 offers for €25 million star and more - 9th August 2020

Barcelona are looking to raise funds before signing players this summer and today's rumours are linking the 'excess to requirement' players away from the club. Here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day:

Sevilla confirm interest in Ivan Rakitic

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has hinted that the club are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic this summer. The midfielder is keen on moving back to his former side as well but Manchi claims that it is a difficult situation right now.

However, the sporting director refused to rule out the move and has kept the door open for Rakitic. He said:

“Ivan’s a player that, for what he’s said, would like to return to Sevilla one day. Would I personally want him back? I don’t hide that he’s my friend, but as of today, it’s very difficult, if not impossible. More difficult things have happened in football, but I don’t see it in the short term. It’s so difficult financially that I don’t see it.”

Apart from Sevilla, Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing him this summer as he Mikel Arteta wants an experienced star in the midfield. The Gunners are reportedly open to offering Matteo Guendouzi in return for the Croatian.

Two offers for €25 million star

Barcelona have received 2 offers for Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that Everton and AC Milan are keen on signing the centre-back this summer.

Advertisement

Schalke did have the opportunity to sign him permanently this summer but have not taken up the option. They were reportedly not impressed with him when he joined them on loan back in January.

Barcelona are reportedly looking or €25 million for the centre-back and are open to selling him to the highest bidder. Milan and Everton are keen on strengthening their squads this summer and are reportedly open to paying the asking price.

West ham United eye Barcelona youngster

West Ham United have joined the race for Monchu according to a report in Mirror. They claims that the Hammers are keen on signing the highly rated Barcelona B player who has been put up for sale by the Catalan club.

Juventus, Valencia, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with the youngster so far.