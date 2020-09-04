The Lionel Messi transfer saga is over, and the Argentine is set to remain at Barcelona for another season. He has made it very clear that he is staying only because he does not want to take the club to court.

Lionel Messi confirms he’s staying at Barcelona

Lionel Messi spoke his heart out to Goal today and took shots at the Barcelona management without any sugarcoating. The Argentine claimed that he was forced to stay this season at Barcelona as there was no way any club was going to activate his €700 million release clause. He said:

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not."

"Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season. And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club.”

“There was another way and it was to go to trial. I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived. It is the club of my life, I have made my life here. Barca gave me everything and I gave it everything. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barca to court.”

Barcelona close to signing two players

Barcelona are close to signing Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Algemeen Dagblad. The report in the Dutch paper claims that the two players have agreed a deal with the club.

Barcelona are now in talks with Lyon and Liverpool as per the report to try and sort out the fees. Algemeen Dagblad add that Wijlandum would cost €10 million while Depay is set to cost €30 million this summer.

Dani Morer leaves Barcelona for Famalicão

Barcelona have confirmed that Dani Morer has joined Famalicão permanently. The left-back has moved to the Portuguese side for €400,000 as per the official statement. The Catalan club have included a 45% sell-on clause in his contract.

Dani Morer trained with the first team last season but did not make the matchday squad for a single game. He was also included in the Champions League squad for their match against Bayern Munich but missed out because of a thigh injury.

