Top 10 teams with most goals in the 2019-20 season

The 2019-20 season is sure to go down as the most unforgettable campaign in the history of the game, as the coronavirus pandemic devastated people across the globe and led to the suspension of all footballing activity in Europe for nearly four months.

When the beautiful game eventually made its return, a handful of rule-changes and safety procedures were introduced to ensure that the players can cope with the demands after the unexpected hiatus.

Nevertheless, the 2019-20 season produced its fair share of drama and controversy, as Bayern Munich capped off the longest season in football history by winning the Champions League last month.

The likes of Liverpool and Leeds United also ended their long waits for reaching their respective goals. Jurgen Klopp's relentless Reds were crowned Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years, while Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League after 16 long seasons.

Much like the seasons that have gone by, the usual suspects scored goals aplenty, as the most gruelling season in history finally came to a close after nearly 12 months since it began.

Goals win you football matches, and here are the top ten teams that scored the most goals in the 2019-20 season.

Note: All stats were taken from transfermarkt.com

#10 Borussia Dortmund | 46 games, 102 goals

Borussia Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga

Over the years, Borussia Dortmund have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in world football. The Bundesliga outfit have always been amongst the goals and enjoyed another successful season on that front, as they dazzled fans with their brand of free-flowing attacking football.

With Jadon Sancho leading the charge, Dortmund were also bolstered by the addition of goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland midway through the season. The two teenagers combined to devastating effect for Lucien Favre's side, as they finished second in the Bundesliga standings behind champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund scored 102 goals in 46 games and secured Champions League qualification for the forthcoming season comfortably.

#9 RB Leipzig | 46 games, 107 goals

RB Leipzig enjoyed a stunning season under Julian Nagelsmann

No one could have predicted RB Leipzig's astronomical rise in the past decade. The German outfit, owned by energy drink manufacturers Red Bull, enjoyed their best-ever season since their inception under Julian Nagelsmann.

Die Rotten Bullen looked like they would give Bayern Munich a run for their money in the early days of the season, as they brushed aside teams with their intensity and conviction.

Led by new Chelsea signing Timo Werner, Leipzig exceeded expectations and took European football by storm, as they enjoyed an impressive run in the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain eventually beat Nagelsmann's side in the semi-finals, but their dream run in Europe will go down as a fantastic achievement in the club's history.

Leipzig scored 107 goals in 42 games despite losing Werner for the fag end of the 2019-20 campaign.

