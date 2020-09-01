Top 10 players with most trophies in the 21st century

The world of football is changing with each passing season, as managers and players across the globe continue to dazzle us with their skills and strive to edge closer to perfection. However, one thing that has remained the same is the eagerness of everyone involved to win trophies, with success on a football pitch measured in terms of silverware won.

The likes of Matt Le Tissier and Antonio di Natale are world-class players who retired without a trophy, while it could also be argued that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard did not win his fair share of silverware in his career.

The modern era has been dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona, while the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, and Liverpool have also had their fair share of success over the years.

Finishing a season with silverware and a medal around their shoulders is a dream for any player, as they look to add as many trophies to their cabinets throughout their careers.

On that note, here are ten players who have won the most trophies in the 21st century.

Note: All stats are correct as of 1st Sept 2020 and have been collected from transfermarkt.com

#10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 33 titles

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of his generation and is sure to go down as a legend of the game when he eventually calls it a day. The towering Swede has aged like fine wine and is still going at the age of 38, having signed a permanent deal with AC Milan recently.

In what has been a glittering career spanning over two decades, Ibrahimovic has represented some of the biggest clubs in world football and won trophies aplenty. The mercurial Swede is his country's all-time top scorer and is also widely regarded as their greatest ever player.

Having plied his trade for Ajax, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United amongst other clubs, Ibrahimovic has racked up 33 trophies till date and could well add to his tally before retiring.

#9 Sergio Busquets | 33 titles

Sergio Busquets is one of many Barcelona players on his list and is tied with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in terms of the number of trophies won at this stage of their respective careers. The Spanish maestro is one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era and set the standard in Europe in his prime, as he enjoyed unrelenting success with Barcelona and the national team.

Busquets was the fulcrum of Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona team, as the Catalans dominated world football in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The lanky defensive midfielder was also a vital cog of Spain's golden generation, having won the Euros and the FIFA World Cup with La Roja.

At the age of 32, Busquets is still a key player for club and country and looks set to play for many years to come due to his tactical intelligence and ability to read the game.

