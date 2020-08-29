5 most valuable players in the Serie A currently

The 2019-20 Serie A season produced its fair share of drama and controversy, as Juventus won their ninth successive Scudetto post lockdown. The likes of Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio gave good accounts of themselves but were unable to take advantage of the Bianconeri's slip-ups, as Maurizio Sarri won his first league title as a manager.

The Serie A was the gold standard in European football around two decades ago, as the best players in the world looked to ply their trades in Italy at the time. However, in recent seasons, AC Milan have been in free fall, while Inter have blown hot and cold.

Juventus have dominated the Italian top-flight but have been unable to impose themselves on the European stage, as the Champions League continues to elude the grasp of the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, several high-profile players currently ply their trades in Italy, with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in 2018 seen as a massive boost to the league's global reach. The Portuguese star has aged like fine wine and has been in stunning form since joining Juventus two years ago, having spearheaded them to successive league titles.

Ronaldo, however, does not make the top five when it comes to the most valuable players in Serie A currently. The former Real Madrid man is tenth on the list, with a market value of £54 million.

The fact that Ronaldo even makes the top ten at the age of 35 is proof that he is one of the greatest athletes of his generation, as he continues to defy the odds and bang in the goals for club and country.

On that note, here are the top five Serie A players ranked based on their market values.

Note: All values are correct as of 29th August 2020 and have been taken from transfermarkt.co.uk

#5 Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli, £58.5 million

Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester City

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is fifth on the list, with a market value of £58.5 million. The Senegalese star is one of the best central defenders on the planet and has been a consistent performer at the back for the Serie A side over the years.

Blessed with a outstanding positional sense and a wide array of passes, Koulibaly is also capable of starting plays out from the back, as he continues to be linked with big-money moves from Napoli.

Manchester City are frontrunners to snap him up this summer, but the Cityzens have thus far been unable to agree a deal with Gennaro Gattuso's side. The 29-year-old is reportedly valued at £90 million by Napoli, meaning Pep Guardiola and co will have to break the world-record fee paid for a defender to secure his signature this summer.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt | Juventus, £63 million

Matthijs de Ligt found his feet in the second half of the season for Juventus

Another defender on the list, Matthijs de Ligt has already enjoyed his fair share of success despite being just 21 years of age. The towering Dutch defender captained an exciting Ajax side to a Champions League semi-final and also led them to the league title in the 2018-19 season, as some of the biggest clubs in the world came calling for him.

Matthijs De Ligt has now scored from outside the box, inside the box and inside the six-yard box in Serie A this season.



The complete goal-scoring centre-back. 😉

While it initially looked like he'd secure a move to Barcelona, Juventus joined the race and swiftly completed a deal for him. Having endured a tough start to life in Italy, De Ligt quickly became an indispensable member of the Juventus rearguard and was in stunning form in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old is also a key player for the Netherlands, having formed a formidable partnership with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. De Ligt is valued at £63 million, making him the top ranked defender on the list.

