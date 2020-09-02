Ranking the top 10 U-23 players in world football currently

The 2019-20 European football season is sure to go down as one of the most extraordinary campaigns in the game's history. The coronavirus outbreak led to league football being suspended for nearly four months, as teams returned after what proved to an unexpected break midway through the season.

In terms of football, though, fans were treated to their fair share of drama and controversy in what proved to be the longest season in the history of the beautiful game. Due to a variety of season, several young players burst onto the scene in the past 12 months, while the ones who were already around enhanced their reputations with a string of outstanding performances for club and country.

Chelsea's youth revolution under Frank Lampard bore fruit, as the Blues finished fourth in the Premier League despite being slapped with a transfer ban. The Englishman had no choice but to place faith in his academy graduates, with the likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham also receiving call-ups to the national team squad.

The five-substitutions rule post-lockdown has also led to a handful of youngsters being named in the matchday squad, with Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliot turning out for Premier League champions Liverpool in recent games.

Even the biggest clubs across the continent have begun trusting their youth players and such a philosophy could lead to a seismic shift to the dynamics of the transfer window.

After a lot of deliberation, we managed to put together a list of top 10 U-23 players in world football currently and rank them based on overall impact in their short careers so far.

Note: All the players are below the age of 23 and have played at least one full season in European football

#10 Dayot Upamecano | RB Leipzig, 21

FC Porto v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League

Advertisement

Dayot Upamecano has quickly become one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, with the RB Leipzig man being courted by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, amongst others. The towering central defender produced a string of outstanding performances in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign, as Julian Nagelsmann's side made it through to the semi-finals of the competition.

The 21-year-old is blessed with terrific positional sense and is also capable of playing out from the back, while he has also been lauded for his long passes from his own half.

Didier Deschamps recently handed Upamecano his first call-up to the national team, with the Frenchman looking increasingly like the real deal. Manchester United are looking to snap him up this summer and it remains to be seen if a deal comes to fruition.

#9 Marcus Rashford | Manchester United, 22

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is already a household name in world football despite being just 22 years of age. The England international burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal in 2016 and has since then become a key player for club and country. Having initially made a name for himself as a #9, Rashford has played the majority of his games as a winger due to his pace and shooting ability.

The Manchester United academy graduate has gone from strength to strength and enjoyed the best season of his career last time around, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaping the rewards for staying patient with him.

Rashford has shown incredible maturity on and off the pitch, as the young Englishman's exemplary service to serve the underprivileged children in the UK led to him becoming a nationwide hero.

Also Read: Germany vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21