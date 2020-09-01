Germany vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Germany host Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday in the first match of the UEFA Nations League, in Group 4 of League A, as both sides look to better their performance from the last edition of the competition.

Germany finished bottom of a group also consisting of France and the Netherlands, while Spain was pipped to semifinal qualification by England, who had a last-gasp win against Croatia in the last game of the group phase last time.

Germany head coach Joachim Low is under pressure after two underwhelming campaigns on the trot - with both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the last Nations League campaign ending in massive disappointment.

Low was touted by some as being incredibly lucky to have kept his job and now will feel that it is his time to repay the DFB's trust in him.

For Spain, too, Luis Enrique begins a new era with an exciting young squad, but as far as first matches go, they don't come more challenging than Germany away from home.

Germany vs Spain Head-to-Head

Overall, the teams have played each other 23 times, with Germany winning nine and Spain winning seven of those games. Germany has won only one of the last five games, though, when they won an international friendly in 2014.

National Team form, though, is expected to go out of the window in the current scenario, with international football returning after almost a year. These teams last played an international game when their Euro 2020 qualification campaigns ended in November 2019.

The Nations League will be treated with utmost importance by both coaches, as these two proud footballing nations look to ensure that their squads are complete and ready to perform at the highest level by the time the European Championships begin next summer.

Germany vs Spain Team News

Joachim Low will hope for his players to hit the ground running immediately

Germany

Low has not called up most of Bayern Munich's stars, who played in the successful UEFA Champions League campaign. The Germany head coach has spoken of the need for cooperation between clubs and national teams to ensure that players aren't burnt out.

That means that the only Bayern representatives in this Germany squad are Niklas Sule and new signing Leroy Sane. That means Thomas Muller remains out of the reckoning, but general manager Oliver Bierhoff has stated that Low could eventually call Muller back into the squad. Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, too, remain out of the team.

Germany has also given first call-ups to Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens and Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

Luis Enrique will take charge of his first game in his second stint as Spain boss

Spain

From Spain's perspective, there has been a massive reshuffle from Luis Enrique, with an exciting young squad being named. The likes of Adama Traore, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres make up an attacking line that is yet to be tested at the international level.

Young defenders Eric Garcia and Pau Torres have also been called up to the squad, while the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon has also been called. Kepa Arrizabalaga and David de Gea complete the goalkeeping department.

Adama Traore, though, is reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not join the squad.

Germany vs Spain Predicted XIs

Germany Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Thilo Kehrer, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Emre Can, Nico Schulz, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Dani Carvajal, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos, Jose Gaya; Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz, Marco Asensio, Ansu Fati, Rodrigo

Germany vs Spain Prediction

Germany is missing a few key players, with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry not in the squad. However, Low's side is still strong enough to make this a close game.

Spain's challenge is not as much the unavailability as it is the uncertainty surrounding how well this new group of players can play in their first international campaign together.

This should be a close game, and we are predicting there to be nothing between the two sides.

Prediction: Germany 1-1 Spain

