5 best Registas in world football at the moment

Over the years, the role of a regista or a deep-lying playmaker has perfected by only a handful of players. While the likes of Xabi Alonso and Xavi weaved their magic for Spain's all-conquering golden generation, Andrea Pirlo was the lynchpin in midfield for club and country in his prime.

Registas are tasked with breaking lines and finding attackers in behind the defence, with players expected to have a particular skill set to succeed in the role.

While the game has changed considerably in recent years due to managers preferring runners in the centre of the park as opposed to the technically gifted #10s of yesteryear, deep-lying playmakers are currently at a premium.

On that note, here are five players who are widely regarded as the best registas in world football as things stand.

#5 Dani Parejo | Villarreal

Dani Parejo left Valencia to join Villarreal this summer

Dani Parejo's rise to fame at Valencia was quite the story, with the Spaniard hailed as one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation. Having initially struggled to make the grade with Los Che, Parejo slowly grew into the role and became the club's go-to man and was an undisputed starter under several managers.

Renowned for his passing range, set-piece ability and defensive work rate, the 31-year-old served Valencia for eight seasons, before being sold against his wishes to Villarreal this summer.

Los Che are in complete disarray on and off the pitch and decided to let go off several players to reduce their wage bill, with Parejo also amongst the players to have been offloaded this summer.

The former Real Madrid man is set to go down as a modern-day great for Valencia and has played the role of a deep-lying midfielder to perfection over the years.

#4 Frenkie de Jong | Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is one of the brightest young players in world football

Over the past two seasons, Frenkie de Jong has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football.

The stylish midfielder was a pivotal member of the Ajax side that reached the Champions League semifinals in 2019, as he stood out in a team that comprised of the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek.

De Jong is one of the most press resistant player around, while his unique ability to contribute to attack as well as defence led to Barcelona paying a fee of £75 million to secure his signature last summer. The young midfielder is also a key player for the Netherlands, as he continues to turn heads with his performances for club and country.

