Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: New contract for first-team star, Pedri comments on Barca future and more - 22nd July 2020

Barcelona players are off on their vacation after La Liga ended earlier this week. They will return next week to start their preparations for the Champions League.

The Blaugrana have a tough task on their hands in the elite European competition as they face Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture. If they are to make their way to the next round, the Catalan side would be up against Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, the board are planning for the future and are looking to make some smart moves in the transfer window. Without further ado, here are the top Barcelona stories of the day:

Ansu Fati to get new contract?

Ansu Fati's current Barcelona contract expires in 2022 and the Catalan giants are looking to offer him a new deal. He had just signed a new contract in December but the club are now looking to improve it and make sure he stays at Camp Nou for a long time.

RAC1 report that Barcelona are looking to increase his release clause from €170 million and are planning to hand him a bigger salary in the new contract.

Pedri wants to remain at Barcelona

Pedri has played his final match for Las Palmas as he will be joining Barcelona this summer. The Catalans have announced that he will be a part of the reps season but he is determined to remain at the club for the whole of next season. Talking to the club's official website, he said:

“First off, my objective is to do the preseason and try to stay with the first team. I will play where the manager wants. If a player can play in different positions it is better for the team. Since I signed for Barcelona of course there’s a bit more pressure but I think that is good. I just try to play well and I don’t really think about it.”

Lautaro Martinez focused on Inter despite Barca links

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a switch to Barcelona but he is not focused on that right now. With just 4 games left in Serie A, the Argentine is looking to help Inter Milan finish second in the table. Talking to Gazzetta, he said:

“I always try to give 110% for this club, for the people who love it, for the Nerazzurri shirt. I’m a kid who always fights, for my objectives, for those of the team, for the happiness of the fans. The games played one after another represent a huge physical and mental effort. It’s necessary to recover well and rest. [Manager Antonio] Conte gave me confidence, it’s a very important thing, fundamental, because he works on each one of us’s mentality. I really appreciate him, he makes us grow each day.”