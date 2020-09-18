Barcelona transfer news roundup: Quique Setien takes legal action, Luis Suarez rejects huge offer and more - 18th September 2020

Barcelona have begun cautiously working on in-coming transfers but nothing has been confirmed so far. Ronald Koeman is still waiting for his first big signing with Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum being his top targets.

Quique Setien confirms legal action against Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has confirmed that he is taking legal action against the club. The Catalan side sacked him last month and appointed Ronald Koeman as his replacement but did not officially communicate it.

The manager is yet to receive his compensation package and has now confirmed he is taking legal recourse for the same. He claims that Joseph Bartomeu, the Barcelona president, failed to communicate the news of his sacking to him, and he only got to know of it via social media channels.

Until Barcelona settle their issue with Quique Setien, Ronald Koeman will not be able to take charge of a Barcelona match!

Luis Suarez rejects Inter Miami offer

Luis Suarez has reportedly rejected an offer to join Inter Miami this summer. ESPN reports that David Beckham was keen on signing the Barcelona star but the striker wants to remain in Europe. He was reportedly offered €8 million a season to join the MLS side.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also keen on signing him but are not willing to negotiate with Barcelona. Both clubs are waiting for the Catalan side to terminate his contract and Suarez is waiting for €14 million from the club to walk away.

Ivan Rakitic on his relationship with Messi and Suarez

This summer, Ivan Rakitic left Barcelona and reports suggest that he was not a happy man in the dressing room. He was not getting along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as per the reports, and he has indirectly confirmed the same.

Talking to [via Diario SPORT], he said:

“I’ve said my side. My relationship with them was never one of close friends. I believe that’s hard in a group of 23 or 24 players. My closest friends were Andres Iniesta, ter Stegen, Boateng and Junior Firpo last season. But I respect them both. They were my teammates for six years and are very important players. I’ve always got on incredibly well and have the utmost respect for them. During the coronavirus lockdown, we’ve all been very close together, almost neighbours. I’m very thankful for how they’ve treated me over the years.”

Ivan Rakitic enjoyed six years at Barcelona and won several trophies with the Catalan club. Now he is back at his former club Sevilla, moving on after Ronald Koeman informed the midfielder that he was no in his plans.