Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid considering move for €60 million-rated Barca target, Xavi reveals stance on Raphinha's future and more - 26 January 2023

Barcelona have now been joined by Real Madrid in the race to sign one of the Bundesliga's best attackers.

Barca are navigating a financial crisis but are still looking to get busy in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 January, 2023.

Atletico Madrid eyeing move for Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have done a good amount of business together in recent years. Memphis Depay's transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano is the latest deal that the two parties have pulled off together. According to Sport, the two clubs' futures could continue to be entagled for a while longer.

As per the report, the Rojiblancos are interested in Ferran Torres, who is currently struggling at the Camp Nou. Atletico Madrid are planning to rejig their squad rather extensively this summer. The likes of Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco could all be on their way out of the club.

As such, Atletico Madrid are looking for options to bolster their attack and Torres is a player they're interested in. Since joining Barca in the winter transfer window of 2022, Torres has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 49 appearances for the Catalans.

Barça Blaugranes @BlaugranesBarca Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Ferran Torres’s situation at Barcelona - report barcablaugranes.com/fc-barcelona-t… Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Ferran Torres’s situation at Barcelona - report barcablaugranes.com/fc-barcelona-t…

Xavi clarifies Raphinha's future amid Arsenal links

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Raphinha has not exactly had a dream start to life at Barca. Since joining the Blaugrana last summer, Raphinha has scored just four goals and provided seven assists in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He has been linked with an exit and Premier League giants Arsenal have been credited with an interest in him. However, Barca manager Xavi has now played down the rumors. Speaking to the press after Barca's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, he said:

“Raphinha will be important for us, I’ve no doubts on that. Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barcelona’s future."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barcelona’s future”. Xavi on Raphinha’s future: “Raphinha will be important for us, I’ve no doubts on that”“Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barcelona’s future”. Xavi on Raphinha’s future: “Raphinha will be important for us, I’ve no doubts on that” 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCB“Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barcelona’s future”. https://t.co/S4QFJJh9md

Real Madrid considering move for Barcelona target Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Dani Olmo has been linked with Barca for a considerable period of time. But Real Madrid seem to have decided to become a thorn in the Blaugrana's neck and are now contemplating a move for the RB Leipzig forward, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The Bundesliga giants reportedly want €60 million for Olmo. The 24-year-old is a product of Barcelona's famed youth academy La Masia. He has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for RB Leipzig and his lack of consistency has proved to be a problem.

In addition to Barca and Real Madrid, Manchester United have also been linked with Olmo. With Marco Asensio's future remaining unresolved, Real Madrid are on the lookout for an attacker. Leipzig will be hoping to spark a bidding war between the interested parties in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes