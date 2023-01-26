Barcelona boss Xavi clarifies Raphinha's future amid transfer interest from Arsenal

Barcelona manager Xavi has commented on speculation regarding Raphinha's future, with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian. The 25-year-old only joined the Blaugrana last summer from Leeds United for €58 million.

However, Raphinha's time at the Nou Camp has been a forgetful one thus far, featuring 26 times across competitions, scoring just four goals and providing seven assists.

Barcelona beat Arsenal and Chelsea to the Brazilian winger's signing. Reports claim that Mikel Arteta's side are keen on signing the attacker once again. However, it will reportedly cost them a fee in the region of €100 million to do so.

Xavi has moved to play down talk that Raphinha may depart Barcelona just six months after arriving in Catalonia. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Raphinha will be important for us, I’ve no doubts on that. Rafa will be very important as I have great confidence in him for Barcelona’s future."

The Brazilian also hinted that he wanted to remain at Barca following their 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de Espana on January 15. He said (via GOAL):

“This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona - it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies.”

Arsenal have also lured an attacking signing to the Emirates Stadium this month in the form of Leandro Trossard. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has arrived in a €24 million deal. This only further seems to rule out Raphinha departing Barcelona and possibly heading to north London.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recommended Barcelona appoint Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

The Gunners great had high praise for Ten Hag.

Arsenal icon Henry has claimed that he recommended Barca appoint Manchester United boss Ten Hag as their manager in 2021. After Ronald Koeman was sacked after a poor run of form, the iconic Frenchman urged the Blaugrana to target the Dutch coach. He told CBS Sports:

"I will be honest I am a big fan of Ten Hag and I like him very much. He is the coach I recommended to [club president, Joan] Laporta after Koeman got sacked at Barca. He is a genius."

Henry then touched on Ten Hag's Manchester United putting up a spirited fight in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on January 22:

“Today we saw a team with three years of development against a team with six months of development, also a team with one week of rest against a team with two days of rest yet still Man United went toe-to-toe which for me was surprising."

Ten Hag has been impressive during his time at Old Trafford, propelling the Red Devils into the top four. He has also improved the mood around the club and is earning plaudits for his tactics and man-management.

