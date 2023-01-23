Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid forward's agent in talks with Barca over summer move, Blaugrana very likely to sign 29-year-old winger next year and more - 23 January 2023

Barcelona are assessing a number of options to bolster their attack following the departure of Memphis Depay.

Barca are navigating a financial crisis but are still looking to get busy in the winter transfer window. They are looking to offload quite a few players this month and possibly rope in a couple of fresh faces as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 January 2023.

Sergio Busquets assessing his options as Barca stall

Sergio Busquets' current contract with Barca expires this summer. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and there has been plenty of speculation over his future.

As per journalist Roger Saperas (via Barca Universal), the legendary Barca midfielder is assessing his options as the Blaugrana haven't contacted him to tell him their plans. Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez insists he wants to keep Busquets for one more season.

The Catalan giants will need to find a good replacement for the veteran soon. It will be difficult for them to do as the Financial Fair Play rules won't give them much leeway. Busquets has reportedly already turned down a big-money move to Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al Nassr.

Initial discussions over a potential move to MLS outfit Inter Miami have also reportedly been held.

Barcelona signing Yannick Carrasco is a serious possibility

Barcelona are giving serious thought to the idea of securing Yannick Carrasco's services from Atletico Madrid during the upcoming transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. The club have an option to sign Carrasco as part of the negotiations for the transfer of Memphis Depay from Barca to Atletico Madrid.

According to Romano, while a transfer during the current January transfer window may not be possible, there is a strong possibility that Yannick Carrasco could join the Blaugrana in the summer.

With Memphis Depay now gone, there is an open spot in the attacking unit. There are also questions about the future of Ferran Torres, who has not been performing well. Carrasco would be a valuable addition to the team, bringing experience and depth to the attacking line.

While nothing has been confirmed, Romano claims that Barca are in talks with Carrasco's agent and are serious about the possibility of signing him in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. #FCB



There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético.There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. 🚨 Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. 🔵🔴 #FCBThere’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. https://t.co/DmUN236EVm

Marco Asensio in talks to join Barcelona next summer

There has been a fair amount of speculation over the future of Real Madrid player Marco Asensio, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have shown interest in the 27-year-old winger and have reportedly discussed the possibility of signing him with his agent, Jorge Mendes. Asensio had previously hinted at a move to Camp Nou, but later denied the rumors and stated that he wishes to stay with Real Madrid.

As of yet, an agreement between the player and the club is yet to be reached. The two parties seem to be at loggerheads over the player's salary demands. Barca seem to be monitoring the situation and have reportedly already spoken with Mendes about a move for Asensio.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: FC Barcelona have officially contacted Jorge Mendes for Marco Asensio; he can join the club for free this summer. | JUST IN: FC Barcelona have officially contacted Jorge Mendes for Marco Asensio; he can join the club for free this summer. @sport 🚨🚨| JUST IN: FC Barcelona have officially contacted Jorge Mendes for Marco Asensio; he can join the club for free this summer. @sport

