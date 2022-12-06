Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Top Barca target has not given his word to any club yet, Ansu Fati frustrated over role and more - 6 December 2022

One of Barcelona's top transfer targets was reported to have already had an agreement in place with a Premier League team but that rumor has now been laid to rest.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 December 2022.

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals why he rejected Barcelona

Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta was heavily linked with Barcelona last summer. He was set to become a free agent at the end of last season and reportedly came close to joining the Blaugrana on a free transfer. However, the Spain international eventually decided to stay put and sign a new deal at Chelsea.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Azpilicueta has now revealed why he chose to stay at Stamford Bridge. He said:

“At Chelsea, if I had played less than 30 games and then I was already a free agent. It had never happened to me in my life. The new owners arrived and they showed me the desire to stay for me.

“London is my home and my children speak better English than Spanish. When I made the decision, I think Xavi understood it. If things are clear, they are understood.”

Ansu Fati frustrated with his role at Barcelona

Ansu Fati is starting to grow frustrated with his role at Barca. He has been used sparingly by Xavi this season. Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele have been preferred over Fati this term. The 20-year-old has started just five games in all competitions for the Catalans so far this season.

Now the youngster has expressed his frustration over the lack of playing time. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Fati said:

"I'm not going to lie. Yes, it’s true that I expected that I would play more.

"I want to play but I understand that the coach (Xavi) is the one who decides, and I have to give my best every day to be able to turn it around.''......

Youri Tielemans yet to commit his future to any club

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is tipped to leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires next summer. Belgian outlet Voetbal Primeur (via Mundo Deportivo) claimed earlier this week that Tielemans had agreed to join Arsenal next season.

But the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside) claims that Tielemans has not given his word to any team as yet. Romano said:

“Tielemans has not given his word to any club, yet. It’s still open and he will decide at the right moment.

“Barcelona are linked to all the free agent players on the market as they always monitor the free agents market, but it’s not something advanced as things stand.”

