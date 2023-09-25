Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham want €15 million for Giovani Lo Celso; Blaugrana not interested in Guido Rodriguez, and more - September 25, 2023

Barcelona will travel to the Iberostar Stadium on Tuesday (September 26) to face Mallorca in La Liga. The Blaugrana are coming off a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo in the last last weekend. scoring thrice in the last nine minutes.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur want €15 million to part ways with midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are not interested in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 25, 2023:

Tottenham Hotspur want €15 million for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur want €15 million to part ways with Giovani Lo Celso, according to SPORT.

The Argentinean midfielder is a peripheral figure at north London and was heavily linked with Barcelona this summer. Manager Xavi was in the market for midfield reinforcements and had set his sights on the 27-year-old. However, the La Liga giants failed to get a deal across the line amid reports that new boss Ange Postecoglou was keen to work with Lo Celso.

Lo Celso has failed to cement a place in the Australian manager’s team so far, giving rise to speculation regarding his future. Spurs are also warming up to the player’s exit and have decided on the transfer fee they would demand for his signature.

Xavi is pushing for the move, as he believes the 27-year-old would be perfect for his tactics.

Barcelona not interested in Guido Rodriguez

Barcelona are not interested in Guido Rodriguez, according to AS. The Argentinean defensive midfielder has emerged as an option for the Blaugrana recently.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new face for the pivot role, and Rodriguez’s name has been doing the rounds. The Argentinean’s contract with Real Betis expires in less than 12 months, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

The 29-year-old could be available on a Bosman move next summer, which makes him an intriguing prospect for Barcelona. However, they're no longer keen on the player.

While Xavi had Rodriguez on his radar in the summer, he has moved on, and a transfer no longer seems feasible.

Xavi says Frenkie de Jong absence big blow to club

Xavi has admitted that Frenkie de Jong’s absence due to injury is a big blow for Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder has been in exquisite form for the Blaugrana recently but picked up a knock in the Celta Vigo win. De Jong could miss more than a month’s action, putting Xavi on the backfoot.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Barca Universal, the Spanish manager is hopeful that others would step up in De Jong's absence.

“Frenkie is a sensitive and very important loss for us because of the way we play and the way he has been playing since last season, at an exceptional level.

"There are many players to replace him, and we hope we won’t be affected by his absence. We’ll see how he is after the break, but we hope he makes a good recovery and recovers one hundred percent,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“Pedri has a very good feeling. We’ll see what day we can get him back. It depends on how he feels. He’s doing very well. We have alternatives, and one of them is Sergi Roberto.

"He’s a formidable wildcard for me as a coach, a luxury wildcard. Just like Fermin, he’s a discovery, and he can help us a lot, to be taken into account, he can be important.”

Xavi was also quick to heap praise on Gavi, who has been outstanding for the La Liga giants this season.

“We know what Gavi is capable of. He is very complete. In defence and in attack, he can be brilliant.

"He’s a beastly footballer. He’s soul, heart, passion … he’s vital for the team. For a midfielder of his ability, he’s got to deliver passes and goals. I’m happy for him,” said Xavi.

Barcelona are unbeaten n seven games across competitions this season, winning six on the trot.