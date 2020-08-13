Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi makes big decision on return, former Real Madrid star offered to Barca and more - 13th August 2020

Barcelona fans are getting impatient with the board regarding transfers, and the rumours of them not managing to get the players they need is making things worse. None of the reports today link the deadwood at the club with an exit, but an incoming transfer is highly unlikely to materialise.

Xavi not interested in Barcelona return right now

With Quique Setien's future still in the balance, Xavi has been linked with a return to Barcelona. The legendary midfielder is touted as the next manager of the Camp Nou side, and there was interest in him when Ernesto Valverde was sacked by the club.

However, Xavi rejected the move then and has rejected the chance to move back to Camp Nou again now. The Spaniard believes that it is not the right time for him to join his former club when he said:

“I don’t believe now is the right moment to return. There’s a lot of noise outside of the club, non-sporting issues. I don’t think now is the time. I told them that in January, and they haven’t contacted me since. As a cule, I wish them the best. I have a lot of respect for Quique Setien, and he loves to play football the way Barca need to. It’s ‘Cruyffismo’. Another factor is whether the results come with that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Barcelona

A shocking news coming out from the rumour mill today is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona by his agent. According to Guillem Balague, Juventus are keen on getting rid of his wages from their books and want him sold this summer.

🗣 'Juventus wants to get rid of his wage, he's been offered everywhere including Barcelona' @GuillemBalague on the future of @Cristiano Ronaldo



📲⚽ https://t.co/3CW3Ngo4mY pic.twitter.com/OB8W9XH5oz — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 12, 2020

PSG have also been linked with the Portuguese star, and Guillem Balague claims that he has been offered to Real Madrid as well. However, Los Blancos have apparently rejected the return, and Jorge Mendes is now trying to talk to other clubs that include Barcelona.

Manchester United still interested in Ansu Fati

Advertisement

Manchester United were linked with Ousmane Dembele yesterday and have now reportedly shown interest in Ansu Fati as well. The Red Devils are looking to sign a winger this summer but have been unable to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Ansu Fati has now been pushed up their transfer wishlist, according to a report in SPORT. The report, though, claims that Barcelona are not willing to sell Fati and have plans to give him a better contract as well.