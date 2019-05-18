Barcelona Transfer News: Star Defender deal may collapse due to increased demands from the agent

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 584 // 18 May 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona quest for signing the coveted central defender Matthjis De Ligt has appeared to hit a roadblock after increasing demands from both the player and the agent.

In case you didn't know

After signing Frankie De Jong earlier in the season, Barcelona is favourites to sign the next big and upcoming teenage central defender Matthjis De Ligt from Ajax.

The heart of the matter

The rumoured transfer of Dutch wonder kid and Ajax captain Matthjis De Ligt to Barcelona seems to have hit a roadblock after increasing demands from both the player and agent due to increasing interests from around the world for the teenage defender, according to Catalonian Radio Network RAC1.

According to the report, Matthjis de Ligt has reportedly asked for a bigger role in the club. This was also reported by renowned Catalonian journalist Gerard Romero with the report stating that the recent rise in his status in World of Football and the better first team options from has changed the teenager's demands.

Barcelona though is believed to be not ready to accept the players demands with three world-class centre-backs already at the Camp Nou and any demands for taken for the teenager will directly affect the others.

The situation is a bit more complicated with De Ligt agent Mino Riola, with the super agent asking for more money from the club after much more interesting offers from other clubs. The Italian born Dutch football agent who is known for asking high agent fees is presently having a 3-month worldwide ban but that is not expected to deter the teenagers potential Ajax exit.

Matthijs himself was unable to shed light on his much-talked-about transfer earlier in the week:

I can’t say anything about it. We will see where I am at the end of the summer. Nothing has been finalised yet.

What's next

Barcelona will play their final LaLiga match away against Eibar on Sunday before playing Valencia next week in the Copa del Rey final.