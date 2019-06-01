Barcelona Transfer News: The Blaugrana leading the race to sign Brazilian left-back Filipe Luis

Filipe Luis - Brazil

What's the story?

According to the reports from Spanish media outlet MARCA, Barcelona are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid's left-back Filipe Luis.

In case you didn't know...

Despite winning another La Liga title last season, Barcelona failed to impress their fans. They not only failed to secure the Champions League final place but also dropped their chances of keeping their hands on Copa del Rey, losing the final against Valencia with a 2-1 scoreline.

Last season, opponents exposed Barcelona's defensive frailties. Moreover, there was no consistent goalscorer in the squad other than Lionel Messi. Focusing on these matters, Barcelona is looking to add a few new faces to strengthen their squad.

If we take a look at Barcelona's squad, we will find that the team don't have Jordi Alba's replacement. According to a few football pundits, Jordi Alba is the most influential asset for Barcelona after Lionel Messi.

Last season, Alba played 36 matches in La Liga, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in the club colours. He also averaged 86% passing accuracy per match last season in La Liga. His statistics are enough to prove his importance at the club.

The heart of the matter

MARCA has claimed that Filipe Luis is on his way to join Barcelona this summer. As per reports, Luis' contract with Los Rojiblancos ends this June and there is no sign of penning down a new contract, hence, it could be a free transfer.

Filipe Luis, 33, could join as a backup option for Jordi Alba. He scored two goals and assisted two times for Atletico Madrid last season from 27 La Liga appearances. He also kept 83% passing accuracy and won 55% tackles per match on average. It is expected that the Brazilian star would disclose his decision to join Barcelona in the upcoming days.

What is next?

Filipe Luis is currently preparing for Copa America 2019 with the Brazilian national team. Brazil will play their friendlies against Qatar and Honduras before starting their Copa America journey against Bolivia on 15 June.