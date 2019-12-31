Barcelona transfer news: The Catalans make formal offer for Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo

Barcelona have placed a formal offer for Dani Olmo, the former La Masia player who currently plays for Dinamo Zagreb, Marca reports. The Spaniard has been in fine form of late and has already scored 8 times from 22 appearances for the Blues this season. It seems that his performances have apparently caught the eyes of the Catalans, who see the 21-year-old as a potential transfer target.

Olmo joined Barcelona as a 9-year-old in 2007 and spent 7 years at La Masia, Barcelona’s fabled academy. He shocked everyone by making a move to Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2014 and even made his first-team debut in the same year. The Spaniard shuffled between the youth team and the senior squad for the next couple of seasons, before sealing a place in the first eleven in the 2017/18 season, making 33 appearances for the Blues and scoring 8 goals. Since then, Olmo has accumulated a total of 124 appearances for the first team, scoring 34 goals.

Olmo’s versatility could be an asset for Barcelona

The Spaniard is a versatile player who can operate either as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, which would suit Barcelona very well. The Blaugrana want to sign him next summer but are open to the possibility a January move as well, given the fact that he might be attracting attention from across Europe.

The Spanish side's initial offer is believed to be less than Zagreb's expectations and has been rejected by the Croatian side. However, the Catalans are not too far off Zagreb’s valuation of the player and are also eager to complete the deal. Now it remains to be seen if Barcelona return with an improved offer for the Spaniard in the next few days.

Olmo made his much-awaited International debut earlier in November, against Malta, replacing Alvaro Morata and scoring within 3 minutes. He has also been impressive in the UEFA Champions League group stages this season and has scored twice from 6 games, including a stunning finish against Manchester City.

