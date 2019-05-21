×
Barcelona Transfer News: Top target speaks about his future

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
376   //    21 May 2019, 15:24 IST

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie
De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What is the story?

Ajax teenage sensation and top Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt has finally spoken about his future. Although he did not say which club will be his next destination, the Dutchman revealed that he liked the idea of playing in the same team as his compatriot Frenkie de Jong, who will play for Barcelona next season.

In case you didn’t know….

De Ligt has been heavily linked with Barcelona amid transfer interest from various other European heavyweights, including the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Dutch prodigy has been sensational for Ajax this season, and his impressive displays has caught the eye of several football clubs and pundits.

The 19-year-old centre-back became the youngest captain in Ajax’s illustrious history and looked very much comfortable, despite coming up against some of the greatest players in this season's Champions League. Although he failed to inspire his team to their first Champions League final since the 1996-97 season, he consoled the Ajax faithful with a domestic double.

The transfer chatter involving De Ligt joining the Catalan giants intensified after Barcelona announced the signing of Frenkie de Jong back in January. Since then, several reports have claimed that the defender is close to joining the Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

Asked about his future and the chance of playing with his fellow countryman De Jong at club level, De Ligt said,

“I think De Jong had a great season. He deserves to sign for Barcelona.”
 "It would be good to play with Frenkie at a club.”

However, the teenage defender was quick to add,

“In these moments I don’t know what will happen.”

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen if Barcelona manage to sign the talented De Ligt this summer.

