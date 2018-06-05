Barcelona Transfer News: United behind Lenglet, Eriksen wants Camp Nou move and more - June 05, 2018

All the Barcelona transfer rumours in one place!

Manchester United want the defender on board

Manchester United make move for Clement Lenglet

Sevilla midfielder Clement Lenglet, who has been a major transfer target for Barcelona this summer, has now attracted a serious approach from Manchester United, according to reports in the French media outlet, L'Equipe (h/t Express).

The Red Devils are reportedly ready to splash £31 million on the centre-back, who has impressed thoroughly after his move to Sevilla in January 2017. It will be interesting to see how the transfer saga of the 22-year-old unfolds in the summer transfer window this year.

Christian Eriksen keen on joining Barcelona

Tottenham forward, Christian Eriksen, who has been linked to the Catalan giants after the departure of Andres Iniesta earlier this summer, wants to move to Barcelona this summer, according to reports from Spanish media outlet, Don Balon (h/t Express).

According to the report, the news broke through Gerard Pique, who plays as a center-back for the La Liga Champions.

The Danish international has been very impressive for the North London side since his move to the Premier League back in 2013, and has been under the radar of many European clubs in the last couple of years.

Gerard Deulofeu close to a permanent move to Watford FC

Barcelona player, Gerard Deulofeu, has been linked to a move to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window. According to reports from the Spanish media outlet, Mundo Deportivo, the Hornets are reportedly close to securing the transfer of the 24-year-old.

The forward spent half of the 2017-18 season on loan with the Premier League side, making seven appearances for them.

It was initially believed that the Catalans will not look at any offer under £12 million for the Spanish footballer. However, recent reports claim that the La Liga title-holders are willing to budge in their position and will readily accept an offer of £10 million for Deulofeu.