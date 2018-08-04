Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona Transfer News: Valverde breaks silence on Pogba speculation, United close to signing Barcelona defender, and more - August 04, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
4.71K   //    04 Aug 2018, 21:07 IST

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga
Will Barcelona acquire the services of the midfielder this summer?

Ernesto Valverde responds to speculation around Paul Pogba

French international and Red Devils midfielder, Paul Pogba, has been heavily linked to a move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona are considered to be the front-runners in the race for the World Cup winner and have reportedly held discussions with him over the last week.

Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde said, "We are Barcelona and, like all teams, we’re open to improving our team," said Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde, in response to the growing speculation around the Frenchman joining the Catalans.

”Pogba’s a great player but he plays for another team. We’re always very respectful with the players that play for other clubs," he added, as reported by ESPN.

Manchester United on the cusp of signing Yerry Mina

According to reports from Spanish media house, Mundo Deportivo, (h/t Bristol Post), Premier League giants, Manchester United, are close to agreeing on a transfer fee with Barcelona for Colombian international, Yerry Mina.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to England in the past couple of weeks and is rumoured to have agreed to the personal terms set by the Red Devils. Mina had a great tournament in the FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia this year, where he scored three headed goals for Colombia.

Arturo Vidal officially announced

The Catalan giants published an announcement of their agreement with Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich, for the transfer of midfielder Arturo Vidal on Saturday (August 04).

The Chilean international, who was very close to joining Inter Milan in the Serie A, was scooped by Barcelona at the eleventh hour.

The fee agreed to by the clubs in context is said to be in the region of €20 million. Vidal will reportedly complete his medical for the Spanish club soon, so as to sign for them officially over the next few days.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Arturo Vidal Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
