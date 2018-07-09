Barcelona Transfer News: Valverde wants United midfielder to replace Paulinho, Ronaldo seeks Barcelona star at Juventus, and more - July 09, 2018

Rupin K FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.14K // 09 Jul 2018, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Portuguese manager let go of his transfer-record signing?

Barcelona boss wants Paul Pogba to replace Paulinho

According to reports from Spanish media outlet (h/t Caught Offside), Don Balon, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde wants Manchester United midfielder - Paul Pogba, to replace outgoing Brazilian international Paulinho, who recently joined Guangzhou Evergrande in China on a loan deal.

The French international has not had the best of times with the Red Devils since his transfer to the Premier League, allegedly falling out of favour with their manager Jose Mourinho halfway through the previous season.

However, United invested £89 million to get the 25-year-old on board, and might not want to let go of him so easily, unless they receive a substantial profit on his potential sale.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Ivan Rakitic at Juventus

According to reports from Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo who is on the brink of completing a sensational transfer to Serie A giants - Juventus, wants the Italian giants to secure the signature of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, for next season.

The Croatian international who has dished out impressive performances for the national team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, is reportedly looking to leave Camp Nou and already has an offer from Bundesliga champions - Bayern Munich on his table.

Club consider resale of Paco Alcacer for a no-profit, no-loss deal

According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are ready to let go of Spanish striker, Paco Alcacer, to Everton FC if they are ready to bid €30 million for his services. This is the exact same amount that they bought him for back in 2016 from Valencia.

The PL club recently made an enquiry for the 24-year-old, looking to get him onboard to replace Wayne Rooney, who signed for American franchise - DC United earlier this month. The Spanish footballer has made just 37 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 10 goals for the Catalan giants in two years.