Barcelona transfer round-up: Luis Enrique turned down Dani Alves' return, Barcelona want Allegri and more

Top transfer rumours for all the Cules out there!

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 25 Feb 2017, 09:03 IST

Dani Alves was reportedly interested in a return to Barcelona

Luis Enrique had the chance to sign Dani Alves in January

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique turned down the possibility of signing the club’s former hero Dani Alves this January, according to reports from Calciomercato. Barca’s right back problems this season have been well documented but the Catalan side refused to sign Alves, despite Aleix Vidal suffering a season-ending injury.

According to reports, Alves has failed to settle down in Italy and is missing his social circle at Camp Nou. The Brazilian contacted his former club at the start of 2017 and asked them for a move back to the La Liga, however, since it was Alves who wanted to quit the club in first place, Barcelona did not go ahead with the transfer.

Arsenal and Barcelona battling for Allegri

Allegri is one of the most sought-after managers on the planet right now

Calciomercato’s Nicola Balice has confirmed that Barcelona are the latest club to express an interest in making current Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri their head coach.

Allegri’s stock has been on the rise ever since he led Juventus to back-to-back Serie A titles. Allegri, in recent months, has also hinted that this season could be his last in the Serie A, stating that he is looking for new challenges in a different country.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are also looking at Allegri as their next option if Arsene Wenger decides to quit the club later this season. However, Barcelona seem more keen on roping in the Italian tactician as Luis Enrique’s days at Camp Nou seem numbered after a rather disappointing 2016/17 season so far.

Cedric comments on Barcelona links

Cedric has been in fine form for Southampton

Southampton defender Cedric Soares has admitted that he is flattered with being linked with a move to Barcelona and will continue to work hard to justify those rumours. According to The Independent, Barcelona have earmarked Cedric as the most viable option for their fragile right-back slot next season and are prepared to pay as much £15m for his signing.

Speaking with the Spanish journal Sport, the defender acknowledged the rumours and said: "Any player, regardless of the club he represents, likes to see teams of this greatness [Barcelona] interested, without ever deviating from their goals. I will never be disappointed by any club's interest, but of course, it's something that brings me greater motivation to continue working."

Bellerin ready to leave Arsenal, but on one condition

The Bellerin saga continues

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could yet quit the Emirates in favour of a switch to Barcelona if Arsene Wenger does indeed quit the club next season, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that Bellerin signed a new 6-year deal earlier this season assuming that Wenger would stay at the club -- something that is currently far from certain. Barcelona are ready to take advantage of the situation and are prepared to make an enormous bid to sign their former academy product and bring him back to Camp Nou.