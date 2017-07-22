Barcelona Transfer Round-up: Neymar set to leave, Catalans step up interest in Dybala and more

All the transfer action involving Barcelona as the Catalan giants get busy in the transfer market.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 22 Jul 2017, 16:50 IST

Neymar does not want to remain in Messi's shadow any longer

Neymar all set to leave Barcelona

Sky Sports News has been told by sources close to Neymar that the Brazilian’s chances of leaving are ‘90%’. Speculations had surfaced in the recent weeks which suggested that Neymar wanted to break out of the shadow of Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to break the bank to sign the 25-year-old whose buy-out clause stands at a staggering £195m.

Sky reports that their source also added, "Only a miracle will keep him, he really has made up his mind to leave. At the age of 25, he thinks it's his time to win the Ballon d'Or. He believes he can be the best player in the world at another big club."

According to Calcio Mercato, the Brazilian wizard has agreed a €30 million-a-year deal with a bonus of €40 million which will be paid by the Ligue 1 giants as soon as the player signs his contract with them. Neymar will also be offered a private jet to fly home whenever he wants to and his father will earn 15% of his salary, according to the report.

Barca step up interest in Paulo Dybala; Allegri says he is not worried

Barcelona have begun their pursuit of Dybala

As a Neymar exit looks more and more likely, the Catalans have stepped up their interest in Paulo Dybala of Juventus. But Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri remains unfazed by the claims.

"I'm not afraid to lose Dybala," Allegri answered reporters in New Jersey on Friday.

"I do not know first hand what's happening with Neymar and PSG, so I do not know if that premise will be fulfilled if Barcelona have to sign a substitute. I'm not worried." He also went on to add that Dybala will not be leaving the club.

Barcelona to sign Ousmane Dembele if Liverpool do not sell Coutinho

Klopp is not willing to part with his main man

The Sun reports that Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund is Barca’s second priority if they fail to sign Philippe Coutinho. Jurgen Klopp dismissed the initial bid of around £72m for the Brazilian by saying, “We are not a selling club.”

Barcelona have been monitoring Dembele and Coutinho for two years now. The Brazilian playmaker is an integral part of Klopp’s vision for the future. Coutinho is currently tied to Liverpool till 2022 after signing a new contract in January this year and Klopp expects him to honour the contract.